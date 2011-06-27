Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,561
|$3,121
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,351
|$2,873
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,932
|$2,378
|Rough
|$863
|$1,512
|$1,882
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,546
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,193
|$2,338
|$2,933
|Average
|$980
|$1,920
|$2,428
|Rough
|$767
|$1,503
|$1,922
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$2,369
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,109
|$2,175
|$2,728
|Average
|$911
|$1,787
|$2,258
|Rough
|$713
|$1,398
|$1,788
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$2,377
|$2,927
|Clean
|$1,195
|$2,182
|$2,694
|Average
|$982
|$1,792
|$2,230
|Rough
|$768
|$1,403
|$1,765
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,716
|$3,291
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,493
|$3,030
|Average
|$1,195
|$2,048
|$2,508
|Rough
|$936
|$1,603
|$1,985