Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$2,561$3,121
Clean$1,343$2,351$2,873
Average$1,103$1,932$2,378
Rough$863$1,512$1,882
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,546$3,186
Clean$1,193$2,338$2,933
Average$980$1,920$2,428
Rough$767$1,503$1,922
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$2,369$2,964
Clean$1,109$2,175$2,728
Average$911$1,787$2,258
Rough$713$1,398$1,788
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$2,377$2,927
Clean$1,195$2,182$2,694
Average$982$1,792$2,230
Rough$768$1,403$1,765
Estimated values
2000 GMC Savana Cargo G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,716$3,291
Clean$1,455$2,493$3,030
Average$1,195$2,048$2,508
Rough$936$1,603$1,985
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,109 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,175 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2000 GMC Savana Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Savana Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself.
The value of a used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo ranges from $713 to $2,964, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Savana Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.