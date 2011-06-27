  1. Home
2022 GMC Acadia SLE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.0/551.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Bright Accent Package +$545
Driver Convenience Package +$1,750
Infotainment Package +$995
Elevation Edition +$1,495
Trailering Package +$650
Interior Protection Package +$345
Floor Liner Package +$425
Cargo Package +$210
Adventure Package +$650
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Package +$275
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
7 Passenger Seatingyes
Wireless Charging +$410
Garage Door Opener +$195
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Exterior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
20" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$2,295
'Hit the Road' Package +$925
Bright Wheel Locks +$95
Thatcham Wheel Locksyes
Front and Rear Black GMC Emblems +$225
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kit +$285
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
20" Bright Machined-Face Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Spokes and Pockets +$2,295
Black Center Caps w/Red GMC Logo +$125
Molded Assist Steps +$750
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Black Accent Package +$785
Dual Skyscape Sunroof +$1,400
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$295
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4155 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.7 in.
Length193.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1846 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Light Stone Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Cocoa/Light Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
