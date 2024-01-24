Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2024

Why did the Ford F-150 Lightning win?

The Ford F-150 Lightning works because it was designed to be a truck first and an electric vehicle second. It combines extra versatility with effortless performance. It's just as large, tough and capable as the standard F-150 but comes with a few EV-specific benefits, including a front trunk for storage and an onboard generator that can literally power your house. It also has an independent rear suspension and coil springs, making it more comfortable to drive than a standard F-150. And lest doubters question its pickup cred, the Lightning can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds and haul up to 2,235 pounds

of gear in the bed.

For the second year in a row, the F-150 Lightning clinched the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck award because it's an honest, hardworking pickup — one that just happens to be electric.

"The F-150 Lightning is appealing in the way a regular F-150 is: It's easy to drive and comfortable, and it can be had with some cool features that enhance the type of things you'll want to do with a truck. The Lightning wins for being less like an electric truck and more like a truck that just so happens to be electric." — Brian Wong, senior editor

Unlike other electric pickups — which run the gamut from lifestyle-oriented adventure vehicles to silly party pieces with supercar-challenging acceleration — the Lightning can truly handle the toughest of truck stuff. Ford offers the majority of useful F-150 options on the Lightning as well, so you can order goodies like custom-fit toolboxes, lockable in-cabin storage bins, and onboard scales right from the factory. Plus, it exceeded its EPA estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, with the bigger-battery version traveling an impressive 345 miles (Edmunds EV Range Test figure) on a single charge.