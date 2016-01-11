Used 2016 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me

I love my Promaster City Wagon. In bright yellow, I might add. It looks like a little bread truck/caution sign driving down the road but I am so happy inside. I have to say that I am trading in two cars for this one PMC wagon: a 1998 Toyota Tacoma with camper shell, and a 1995 Chevy Lumina minivan. I like a car with great utility and a car that I can sleep in on road trips. My old truck and van were each really good in their own way. But my new PMC Wagon tops them both--as a hybrid truck/van monster. Obviously my review is being written by someone that drove a Tacoma and an old van--not a Lexus so my needs for comfort and luxury may be somewhat less than yours, but here is what I think. This car is so fun to drive and so comfortable that I have no idea that I am in a cargo van -- except for the fact that it holds boat loads of stuff. It accelerates quickly -- too quickly if you want to watch your gas mileage, it handles and turns very well. It stays on the road. I can pass ANYONE on the highway, and often do. No trouble getting up to speed to merge onto the highway either. The seats are comfortable in the SLT with the extra lumbar support. It is true, you do have to crank the recliner knob and it is a bit slow, my old Lumina van was the same way. The front seats go so far back that you can sleep in them just fine. I am 6'2" and find so much leg room up front that I don't have to put the seat all the way back (never happens in other cars). If you don't want to sleep in the front seat then tumble half the back seat forward and sleep diagonal on the floor (if you're under 6' tall you don't have to sleep diagonal). It can come with satellite radio and has a great entertainment/computer console with buttons integrated into the steering wheel, built-in hands-free phone calls with bluetooth. Someone complained about not having a CD player. Well any smart phone or mp3 device will hook right up to the radio console with USB or bluetooth. Tons of head room, you can put your arms straight up and wave them around. Way cool overhead storage and clever bottle holders in the door pockets. Good, solid construction. Sliding doors are light and very slidey with very clever handles. I love the simplicity and design of the door handles and latches and the combination door handle/lock button in the front seats. Cavernous front seating area with wide angle view. I want to drive this thing to Alaska to see the wide open scenery. I think it is quiet. I know it is quiet compared to my Tacoma (which is a noisy little truck) and even compared to the Lumina. Even during a wind storm, I did not feel that the van was too tall or got too much wind noise or battering around. Note that it is wider than your average minivan. A wider track like a jeep might be helping to avoid that too-tall feeling. It corners like a car, not like a van. I have almost 5,000 miles on it so far and no mechanical problems yet (knock on wood). I am getting about 24 mpg in town and more like 26 on the highway. Best mileage in 9th gear (85mph and 30 mpg). I have not tried it in the snow yet. As a front wheel drive I expect it will do OK, but we'll see. It has a quick disconnect battery! Seriously, you just pull up a big pin. I have been waiting for that for years. My first car was a Studebaker (no I am not that old...the car was older than me) and I loved my Studebaker because of the simple, functional design. I feel like I have finally bought another Studebaker. You can't beat the combination of price and utility (and I suspect, but we don't know yet because it is a new model...reliability). Driver fatigue is very low in this car due to comfort. The speedometer is oddly off to the left of the dashboard (not centered) and I don't think the trip computer allows you to show a digital speed which would be handy. What you see in front of you is the date and some other trip info. I think this is funny because the date doesn't change--all day long. But maybe if you're using this as a work van and have to sit in that front seat and do paperwork, you'll appreciate knowing where to find the date? I had wanted to buy a car with automatic climate control, but this car did not have that option. I must say I really don't spend much time fiddling with the temperature controls in this truck anyway. There is an unfortunate blind spot where the panels are in the back/sides that prevents you from seeing, in parking lots, if someone is approaching the back of your car from the side. But a backup camera, and audible object detection system help with that. So my complaints are way fewer than the things that I love about the car. I get compliments often about its looks and potential versatility. My old parents find it easy to get in and out of both the front and back seats, it has a low step-in height than most trucks and a higher seat height than most cars. I consider it a FWD SUV, for on-road adventure; a mini, dry camper; a daily driver; and a cargo hauler.

Read more