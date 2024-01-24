Skip to main content
Edmunds Top Rated Car 2024

2024 Toyota Prius

Toyota's hybrid hatchback has eye-catching style to back up its incredible efficiency
January 24th, 2024

Why did the Prius win?

The new Prius delivers a huge jump in performance without giving up anything in the way of efficiency. It also looks fantastic; when's the last time you saw a Prius and thought, "Wow"? To that, add easy-to-use infotainment tech, a wealth of driver assistance technology and compelling on-road dynamics. This is the best Prius ever.

"Forget what you knew about the Prius. The latest version is sleekly styled and now has quick acceleration to go along with its high fuel efficiency. It's great to see that being economical and stylish aren't mutually exclusive." — Kurt Niebuhr, senior vehicle test editor

What stood out?

Toyota described the original Prius as "a car for the 21st century." This new Prius fully realizes that claim, with thoroughly modern tech, helpful safety systems, a functional interior and, of course, incredible efficiency. It's also one heck of a looker — something we couldn't really say before.

Seriously, until now, the Prius has never been worthy of a double take. But Toyota took this once-stodgy hybrid hatchback and made it a standout special. Sleek lines, tight bodywork and fantastic proportions mean the Prius is more fashionable than ever.

But that's not all. The Prius is more efficient than its predecessor while offering more power at the same time. It all adds up to a car that's genuinely fun to drive and is more cost-efficient. Talk about an upgrade.

8.1/10Edmunds Rating
$27,950 - $36,365MSRP
52.3 MPGEdmunds Tested MPG
Edmunds Top Rated Car Finalists
FINALIST

2024 Honda Civic Type R

Why is the Civic Type R a finalist?

The Civic is already one of Honda's most iconic nameplates, and for sports car enthusiasts, the Type R hot hatch has holy-grail status. The new Civic Type R takes everything we liked about the outgoing model and adds a bit of refinement, sharpening the driving chops while smoothing out some rough edges. The end result is one of the best performance hatchbacks ever made.

What stood out?

Though it doesn't deliver world-beating test numbers, the Civic Type R is more than the sum of its parts. Honda's hot hatch delivers smiles per mile like no other car in its class — everything is perfectly dialed in. At the same time, the Civic comes with a level of refinement typically reserved for much more expensive cars. There is a Porsche-like symbiosis to the throttle, brakes, steering, clutch and gear shifter. They don't just come together — they belong together. Plus, you get all of this driving joy without sacrificing the Civic's mild-mannered around-town appeal, with the benefit of a massive cargo area wrapped in mature styling — well, except for that wing.

FINALIST

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Why is the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 a finalist?

The Corvette had a big year, with the addition of two new high-performance variants to the lineup. The Z06 is a finalist this year because it's a standout piece of engineering; the level of effort Chevrolet put into building a new-from-the-ground-up engine is commendable. Frankly, developing a supercar-beating Corvette like the Z06 is an almost Herculean task, but one the Chevrolet team absolutely nailed.

What stood out?

The new Z06 is dominated by one thing: its engine. The flat-plane crank V8 mounted behind the driver is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever made, and it delivers world-class performance while sounding like something out of an old race car. This engine combines with a sophisticated chassis to make for one of the most engaging sports cars on sale today. And you don't have to give up much in the way of practicality or livability either. The Corvette still rides comfortably, has two trunks that provide ample storage, and boasts a luxuriously appointed interior. The Z06 might reach performance heights typically reserved for Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but it hasn't lost the impeccable everyday balance that makes the Corvette so approachable and enjoyable.

