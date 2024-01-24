Edmunds Top Rated Car 2024

Why did the Prius win?

The new Prius delivers a huge jump in performance without giving up anything in the way of efficiency. It also looks fantastic; when's the last time you saw a Prius and thought, "Wow"? To that, add easy-to-use infotainment tech, a wealth of driver assistance technology and compelling on-road dynamics. This is the best Prius ever.

"Forget what you knew about the Prius. The latest version is sleekly styled and now has quick acceleration to go along with its high fuel efficiency. It's great to see that being economical and stylish aren't mutually exclusive." — Kurt Niebuhr, senior vehicle test editor

What stood out?

Toyota described the original Prius as "a car for the 21st century." This new Prius fully realizes that claim, with thoroughly modern tech, helpful safety systems, a functional interior and, of course, incredible efficiency. It's also one heck of a looker — something we couldn't really say before.

Seriously, until now, the Prius has never been worthy of a double take. But Toyota took this once-stodgy hybrid hatchback and made it a standout special. Sleek lines, tight bodywork and fantastic proportions mean the Prius is more fashionable than ever.

But that's not all. The Prius is more efficient than its predecessor while offering more power at the same time. It all adds up to a car that's genuinely fun to drive and is more cost-efficient. Talk about an upgrade.