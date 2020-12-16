In the highly competitive truck class, small advantages can stack into big payoffs. This year we crown the 2021 Ford F-150 our Edmunds Top Rated Truck for just that reason. Narrowly edging out last year's winner, the Ram 1500, the redesigned 2021 F-150 is prepared to serve a diverse set of customer needs with its breadth of configurations, options and powertrains.

"The F-150's breadth of high-quality configurations, options and powertrains means it's prepared to serve a radically diverse set of customer needs."

Offering up three bed lengths, three cab configurations, six engines (so far), and an assortment of available features, the F-150 allows shoppers to tailor their truck to their needs. Like to take naps in the cab? Get the optional front seats that recline nearly flat. Host big tailgate parties or find yourself needing big-time portable power? Get the optional Pro Power Onboard feature that equips your truck with a powerful onboard electric generator.

Ford has even come out with a new F-150 hybrid. Called PowerBoost, this powertrain combines a turbocharged V6 with hybrid components to deliver a stout 430 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving. It'll even tow up to 12,700 pounds when properly equipped. Best of both worlds? We think so.

With the 2021 F-150, Ford displays a clear understanding of the changing needs and wants of truck customers. And for this year, it's built a truck to take on the task.