Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews
HAD IT AWHILE NOW 6YEARS WOW,8years still movin
Car is great I had a 08 gt500 traded it in back in 09 for this 10 and no one has ever driven it but me no one I watched it backed off the truck and it sat were the driver put it I told dealer do not pdi the car leave it sit ill take it from their and I did but now it 2015 39000miles and it has developed a few issues the rotors (front) pulsate pretty bad and it just started getting a clicking in the dash when key is 1st turned on sounded like the ac air blend mix door actuator trying to reset itself or something not good the clutch is hard to shift from day one dealer said its normal I would not let them get behind wheel I know it has a problem or issue ill fix it my self when the time comes but with that said the car is really a fantastic car if u can find a good used one get it 2010 was the lowest production year for the cars I also added the diablo program and the gas milage went up to 27 on hwy at 60 but who does that anymore and it goes down drastically above that who cares it gained more power id say 20rwh just a great car its a keeper.This is the upate to the car 1 year later nothing has changed still a great car i think i am getting too used to the power to me it seems to have less or lost some performance but when i look in the rear view mirror objects are way far back and people that have not ridden in it before say it is really fast and this might sound stupid when i take it out i can never find a fast car around to run and as soon as i take it home and get a different car they show up so that's about it it's 2017 now and still have the car i had a problem with the dual zone climate control one of the actuator start clicking like it had become out of program and was trying to rest or it had a stripped gear but it stopped just before i was ready to fix it had to replace front tires worn out tow in or camber issue but i got 41k from front shes still running great took trip to NC from fl 28mpg@65mph and it nose dives above that to around 23 @ 70-75mph with program diablo performer setting see ya in a couple years Its almost the end of 2017 now the car is still doing great as time has evolved the cars have gotten faster every year so this is a middle of the road performer but it still moves great just went tio Georiga last month in the hurricane evacuation took the 500 i was afraid the storm would gt it we are on the coast but car ran like a top all the way up and back in stop and go traffic and the ac programmer issue i had is still holding its got 44000 now no dents yet ---Its 2019 the car has 52000 and purrrrs like a top i checked and the plugs were to be changed at 45000 missed that one so ill check them and replace them also the ac programmer stopped clicking and still works but if it did once it will do it again time will tell no dents or secatched yet still like like new or better runs great just took it up to md from fl 26mpg at 65 used mid grade fuel with the detune in it put new tires on back michelin ss tires hooks great well til the next up date
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New Generation Mustang
Purchased my 2010 shelby coupe only a few days ago, drove it back from Toronto to Montreal, have logged some mileage in a short period of time. As of 4 days of ownership compared to the 04 heavily modified mustang cobra I built and drove as a summer car for 6 yrs. I am pleased with the direction of this generation of mustang. Stock for a car of this weight it is well composed, responsive, comfortable and looks hot. Hats off to Ford for being able to make a live axle work. A few upgrades and this car can further defy the reality of its weight significantly. Pleasure and easy to drive, gas mileage is surprisingly good and the overall driving experience has delivered the mustang into a new era
New to Ford
I am a pro-Ford, pro-Dodge, pro-Chevy guy and really enjoy seeing all three ramp up their muscle car lines. In other words, I have no bias for or against any of the three. This is the first Ford product (other than my '28 model A) and it has been a blast so far. Excellent power, the stability control has saved my @$$ and my kids can't wait until I die so they get to drive it! I have no plans to ever get rid of this one. I highly recommend it to people looking for a long term addition to his/her garage and to those who enjoy weekends with nice weather or taking a car to the track.
Love it!
This is the best car I have ever owned. I have been shopping for a new sports car after selling my 2000 Saleen Speedster 6 months ago. I test drove a 2010 corvette grand sport, 2009 zo6, Nissan gtr, and a 2005 Dodge Viper. The GT500 beat all of them in every catagory. The corvettes and the Viper were out dated and way overpriced. The gtr was a cool car but $76k are you kidding. The performance of the GT500 was equal to the Z06 but so much more updated and advanced. Test drive them all for your self and you will see. One thing that about made me almost not buy this car though was the dealer would not let me test drive this car without making an offer.
Awesome Ride
This is my 8th mustang including an 03 Cobra and 08 Bullitt. This car is outstanding in all areas and I am super impressed with the build quality and performance. I have owned 40 cars and this one is in the top 3.
