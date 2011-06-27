Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|224.0/352.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|540 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Electronics Package
|yes
|Rapid Spec 820A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|8 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Shaker 1000 Audio System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.6 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Over-The-Top Racing Stripe & Side Stripe Delete
|yes
|HID Headlamps (Late Availability)
|yes
|Shelby GT500 Full Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3924 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|98.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|P285/35R Z tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,725
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
