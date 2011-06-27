Estimated values
2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,681
|$50,358
|$53,575
|Clean
|$46,651
|$49,288
|$52,393
|Average
|$44,592
|$47,148
|$50,030
|Rough
|$42,533
|$45,008
|$47,667
Estimated values
2018 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,370
|$43,753
|$47,742
|Clean
|$39,498
|$42,823
|$46,689
|Average
|$37,755
|$40,964
|$44,583
|Rough
|$36,012
|$39,104
|$42,477