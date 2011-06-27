  1. Home
1997 Ford E-350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

While its cousins, the F-150 and F-250, receive ground-up redesigns, Ford's full-size vans receive minor enhancements. The new 4.2L V6 replaces the 4.9L as standard, and optional power plants now include the new Triton 4.6L and 5.4L V8s. A new front bumper and grille refresh the outside while a revised dash and front console, redesigned seats, an extra power point and seatbelt pre-tensioners round out the inside changes. A 3.31 limited-slip rear axle is offered and the three-speed automatic transmission is deleted.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford E-350.

1997 E-350 with Powerstroke Diesel
ThatBigGuy,03/26/2009
We bought it to haul around the family and also for use in our business hauling people. It currently has 365K on original engine and tranny. Not sure how or why the Powerstroke got in there, but it has to be the best engine for this type of vehicle. It will cruise at 70 mph all day and night while hauling 3000 lbs of canoes. Everything in it was built for heavy use. Seats are all in decent shape with only moderate cracks in the vinyl. Extremely utilitarian, with rear ac/heat fan control being the only creature comfort. Probably a prison transport vehicle due to odd wear patters in ceiling. It gets nearly 20 MPG on highway. The thing was meant to do nothing but haul people, and it performs!
12 Passenger Club Wagon E350
Dennis,03/21/2007
This is one of the best vehicles we have owned. It is the most comfortable when driving on the highway. My wife likes it because of the visibility. The kids like it because it is roomy. I like it because we have put over 220,000 miles on it with mainly oil changes. It is just now needing some work. The engine design and suspension are old design and are built to last. One issue we have is the radio now comes on by itself, the volume/on/off switch seems to be worn out. It is starting to leak some oil and has developed a leak on the low pressure side in the radiator. We did have to get the transmission rebuilt after we had the fluid changed, Ford picked up part of the cost. Overall a good buy.
Electrical problems abound
jay,10/12/2002
From the day I purchased this vehicle, the idiot lights malfunctioned and once a year I have to replace the windshield due to defect in design. It has a lot of pep still at over 300,000 miles and it is still used daily. No major problems to date other than regular maintenance.
1997 E350 Chateau Club Wagon
Joe Arkin,10/02/2002
Having been a van owner since 1973, this vehicle -by far- is the best full size van I've ever owned. There is no better vehicle for traveling. The van has incredible load capacity and passenger room. The 4 captain's chairs provide the type of comfort one needs for long distance traveling as well as the ease of getting in and out of the van. Rear heat/AC controls provide the back seat passengers with full control to their liking. The AM/FM/Cassette with 6 speakers distribut the sound beautifully. Being able to move between front and back as full sized adults is an excellent attribute when traveling as well.
See all 8 reviews of the 1997 Ford E-350
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1997 Ford E-350 is offered in the following submodels: E-350 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Van, Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, and XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford E-350?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford E-350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford E-350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford E-350.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford E-350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-350 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,856.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-350 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,390.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,666.

