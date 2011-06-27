1997 Ford E-350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
- This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,345 - $2,277
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
While its cousins, the F-150 and F-250, receive ground-up redesigns, Ford's full-size vans receive minor enhancements. The new 4.2L V6 replaces the 4.9L as standard, and optional power plants now include the new Triton 4.6L and 5.4L V8s. A new front bumper and grille refresh the outside while a revised dash and front console, redesigned seats, an extra power point and seatbelt pre-tensioners round out the inside changes. A 3.31 limited-slip rear axle is offered and the three-speed automatic transmission is deleted.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford E-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ThatBigGuy,03/26/2009
We bought it to haul around the family and also for use in our business hauling people. It currently has 365K on original engine and tranny. Not sure how or why the Powerstroke got in there, but it has to be the best engine for this type of vehicle. It will cruise at 70 mph all day and night while hauling 3000 lbs of canoes. Everything in it was built for heavy use. Seats are all in decent shape with only moderate cracks in the vinyl. Extremely utilitarian, with rear ac/heat fan control being the only creature comfort. Probably a prison transport vehicle due to odd wear patters in ceiling. It gets nearly 20 MPG on highway. The thing was meant to do nothing but haul people, and it performs!
Dennis,03/21/2007
This is one of the best vehicles we have owned. It is the most comfortable when driving on the highway. My wife likes it because of the visibility. The kids like it because it is roomy. I like it because we have put over 220,000 miles on it with mainly oil changes. It is just now needing some work. The engine design and suspension are old design and are built to last. One issue we have is the radio now comes on by itself, the volume/on/off switch seems to be worn out. It is starting to leak some oil and has developed a leak on the low pressure side in the radiator. We did have to get the transmission rebuilt after we had the fluid changed, Ford picked up part of the cost. Overall a good buy.
jay,10/12/2002
From the day I purchased this vehicle, the idiot lights malfunctioned and once a year I have to replace the windshield due to defect in design. It has a lot of pep still at over 300,000 miles and it is still used daily. No major problems to date other than regular maintenance.
Joe Arkin,10/02/2002
Having been a van owner since 1973, this vehicle -by far- is the best full size van I've ever owned. There is no better vehicle for traveling. The van has incredible load capacity and passenger room. The 4 captain's chairs provide the type of comfort one needs for long distance traveling as well as the ease of getting in and out of the van. Rear heat/AC controls provide the back seat passengers with full control to their liking. The AM/FM/Cassette with 6 speakers distribut the sound beautifully. Being able to move between front and back as full sized adults is an excellent attribute when traveling as well.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1997 Ford E-350 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1997 Ford E-350 info
