This is one of the best vehicles we have owned. It is the most comfortable when driving on the highway. My wife likes it because of the visibility. The kids like it because it is roomy. I like it because we have put over 220,000 miles on it with mainly oil changes. It is just now needing some work. The engine design and suspension are old design and are built to last. One issue we have is the radio now comes on by itself, the volume/on/off switch seems to be worn out. It is starting to leak some oil and has developed a leak on the low pressure side in the radiator. We did have to get the transmission rebuilt after we had the fluid changed, Ford picked up part of the cost. Overall a good buy.

