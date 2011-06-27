Used 1997 Ford E-350 Consumer Reviews
1997 E-350 with Powerstroke Diesel
We bought it to haul around the family and also for use in our business hauling people. It currently has 365K on original engine and tranny. Not sure how or why the Powerstroke got in there, but it has to be the best engine for this type of vehicle. It will cruise at 70 mph all day and night while hauling 3000 lbs of canoes. Everything in it was built for heavy use. Seats are all in decent shape with only moderate cracks in the vinyl. Extremely utilitarian, with rear ac/heat fan control being the only creature comfort. Probably a prison transport vehicle due to odd wear patters in ceiling. It gets nearly 20 MPG on highway. The thing was meant to do nothing but haul people, and it performs!
12 Passenger Club Wagon E350
This is one of the best vehicles we have owned. It is the most comfortable when driving on the highway. My wife likes it because of the visibility. The kids like it because it is roomy. I like it because we have put over 220,000 miles on it with mainly oil changes. It is just now needing some work. The engine design and suspension are old design and are built to last. One issue we have is the radio now comes on by itself, the volume/on/off switch seems to be worn out. It is starting to leak some oil and has developed a leak on the low pressure side in the radiator. We did have to get the transmission rebuilt after we had the fluid changed, Ford picked up part of the cost. Overall a good buy.
Electrical problems abound
From the day I purchased this vehicle, the idiot lights malfunctioned and once a year I have to replace the windshield due to defect in design. It has a lot of pep still at over 300,000 miles and it is still used daily. No major problems to date other than regular maintenance.
1997 E350 Chateau Club Wagon
Having been a van owner since 1973, this vehicle -by far- is the best full size van I've ever owned. There is no better vehicle for traveling. The van has incredible load capacity and passenger room. The 4 captain's chairs provide the type of comfort one needs for long distance traveling as well as the ease of getting in and out of the van. Rear heat/AC controls provide the back seat passengers with full control to their liking. The AM/FM/Cassette with 6 speakers distribut the sound beautifully. Being able to move between front and back as full sized adults is an excellent attribute when traveling as well.
Great BIG Van
We've only had this van a year (bought it used), but it has 150,000 miles and is still going strong--runs great, looks great, and we get 16-17 mpg on the highway (only 12-13 city). We couldn't be happier with it!
Sponsored cars related to the E-350
Related Used 1997 Ford E-350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner