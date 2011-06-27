No issues at all. It is the perfect family vehicle. Captain's chairs with fold down sofa in back. Had a second set of captains chairs and sofa pushed to the rear made room for 9, but no cargo. 10 mpg around town, it is what it is. A huge 460 on 4.10 gears. 6 mpg towing 8500 lbs and loaded with kids and gear. But it does it like nothing is there. At 180,000 it developed a lifter or rocker noise. No performance issue and some Rislone helps. E4OD has worked flawlessly. The E350 is built on a much heavier suspension than the E150 and it will last the life of the vehicle. Factory tow package needs no boosting to perform. Radiator size and cooling is awesome.

