1992 Ford E-350 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,473
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford E-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dadto5,10/17/2010
No issues at all. It is the perfect family vehicle. Captain's chairs with fold down sofa in back. Had a second set of captains chairs and sofa pushed to the rear made room for 9, but no cargo. 10 mpg around town, it is what it is. A huge 460 on 4.10 gears. 6 mpg towing 8500 lbs and loaded with kids and gear. But it does it like nothing is there. At 180,000 it developed a lifter or rocker noise. No performance issue and some Rislone helps. E4OD has worked flawlessly. The E350 is built on a much heavier suspension than the E150 and it will last the life of the vehicle. Factory tow package needs no boosting to perform. Radiator size and cooling is awesome.
Teech,01/25/2004
This is the ultimate tow vehicle. If you pull a trailer of any kind, in my case vintage Airstreams from 20 to 26 feet, and vintage Shastas from 12 to 19 feet, you can't do it with more luxury, comfort, power, or practicality than with a big-assed, full powered, fully enclosed E350 Chateau. The fold out rear bed, the four captain's chairs, the rear AC to cool the huge interior space all make this a great horse to pull your wagon.
dlg,05/08/2009
I have been hauling may family and various trailers around for 17 years. You cannot ask for more comfort. The four captains chairs and fold-down bed/third-row bench seat are great. I have a new crew cab pickup, but the family still prefers the club wagon for comfort. Reliability has been outstanding with a radiator failure (from towing in 105+ degree weather) being the only problem I have ever had. Paint and interior are still in excellent condition despite being 17 years old.
Features & Specs
Used 1992 Ford E-350 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
