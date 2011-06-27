  1. Home
1992 Ford E-350 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford E-350.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

It will tow ANYTHING
dadto5,10/17/2010
No issues at all. It is the perfect family vehicle. Captain's chairs with fold down sofa in back. Had a second set of captains chairs and sofa pushed to the rear made room for 9, but no cargo. 10 mpg around town, it is what it is. A huge 460 on 4.10 gears. 6 mpg towing 8500 lbs and loaded with kids and gear. But it does it like nothing is there. At 180,000 it developed a lifter or rocker noise. No performance issue and some Rislone helps. E4OD has worked flawlessly. The E350 is built on a much heavier suspension than the E150 and it will last the life of the vehicle. Factory tow package needs no boosting to perform. Radiator size and cooling is awesome.
Ultimate Tow Vehicle
Teech,01/25/2004
This is the ultimate tow vehicle. If you pull a trailer of any kind, in my case vintage Airstreams from 20 to 26 feet, and vintage Shastas from 12 to 19 feet, you can't do it with more luxury, comfort, power, or practicality than with a big-assed, full powered, fully enclosed E350 Chateau. The fold out rear bed, the four captain's chairs, the rear AC to cool the huge interior space all make this a great horse to pull your wagon.
Great Family Hauler
dlg,05/08/2009
I have been hauling may family and various trailers around for 17 years. You cannot ask for more comfort. The four captains chairs and fold-down bed/third-row bench seat are great. I have a new crew cab pickup, but the family still prefers the club wagon for comfort. Reliability has been outstanding with a radiator failure (from towing in 105+ degree weather) being the only problem I have ever had. Paint and interior are still in excellent condition despite being 17 years old.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Ford E-350 Overview

The Used 1992 Ford E-350 is offered in the following submodels: E-350 Van. Available styles include XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, Club Wagon 3dr Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, and Super Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van.

