Used 1998 Ford E-350

1998 Ford E-350
List Price Estimate
$1,928 - $3,255
Consumer Rating
(3)

Pros & Cons

  • Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
  • This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
Ford E-350 years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford E-350 for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans greet 1998 relatively unchanged. The XL trim level previously available is replaced by a gaggle of interior and exterior appearance packages, yet is still applicable to Club Wagon models. Optional audio units receive minor styling changes while instrument panel lighting goes from blue-green to green. Models equipped with power door locks get a rear door lock switch and the previously standard engine block heater for diesel models becomes optional. Colorwise, Colonial White is dropped, Denim Blue replaces Crystal Blue and Deep Forest Green, Carribean Green and Light Blue Metallic are introduced.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-350.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 67%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • transmission
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • comfort
  • towing
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.875 out of 5 stars, Big Van for Big Plans
mistroxyz,

I traded in a '98 E150 with the 4.6L V8 engine that had 143,000 miles on a '98 E350 Chateau with a V10 and 53,000 miles. The 350 drives better and the interior is nicer. The V10 has great torque and is quieter thant the V8. Gas milage ranges from 11 City to 16 Highway. This van is set up for towing not good gas milage. We will have to see how the V10 holds up.

4 out of 5 stars, Hard to do without vehicle
Larry,

Has been an outstanding vehicle. It is dependable, gets incredible gas mileage for a one ton chassis, and is fairly comfortable. Not real sporty but who cares?

4.625 out of 5 stars, 1998 Ford Club Wagon HD Chateau Diesel
kent0242,

I ordered this vehicle with all the bells and whistles. The 7.3L Powerstroke diesel is everything I expected. Fuel mileage ranges from 15.5 mpg in the dead of the winter to 18.5 - 20.0 mpg in the summer months. The engine supplies plenty of power and the transmission performs flawlessly. It handles well and has a good ride despite the 1 ton rating. Maintenance cost is typical and I encountered nothing unusual in repairs. This van weighs in around 7950#, so it is no lightweight. In fact, since everything is heavy duty, it tends to go further before replacement is needed.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van features & specs
XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van features & specs
Econoline 3dr Cargo Van
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
XL Club Wagon 3dr Van features & specs
XL Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van features & specs
XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford E-350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

