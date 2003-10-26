Used 1998 Ford E-350
- Multitude of engine choices, dual air bags, standard anti-lock brakes, and fairly decent driveability.
- This van has a hard time squeezing into most standard garages.
1998 Highlights
I traded in a '98 E150 with the 4.6L V8 engine that had 143,000 miles on a '98 E350 Chateau with a V10 and 53,000 miles. The 350 drives better and the interior is nicer. The V10 has great torque and is quieter thant the V8. Gas milage ranges from 11 City to 16 Highway. This van is set up for towing not good gas milage. We will have to see how the V10 holds up.
Has been an outstanding vehicle. It is dependable, gets incredible gas mileage for a one ton chassis, and is fairly comfortable. Not real sporty but who cares?
I ordered this vehicle with all the bells and whistles. The 7.3L Powerstroke diesel is everything I expected. Fuel mileage ranges from 15.5 mpg in the dead of the winter to 18.5 - 20.0 mpg in the summer months. The engine supplies plenty of power and the transmission performs flawlessly. It handles well and has a good ride despite the 1 ton rating. Maintenance cost is typical and I encountered nothing unusual in repairs. This van weighs in around 7950#, so it is no lightweight. In fact, since everything is heavy duty, it tends to go further before replacement is needed.
|XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Econoline 3dr Cargo Van
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|XL Club Wagon 3dr Van
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1998 Ford E-350 is the 1998 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
Used 1998 Ford E-350 Overview
The Used 1998 Ford E-350 is offered in the following submodels: E-350 Van. Available styles include XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, and Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van.
What do people think of the 1998 Ford E-350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Ford E-350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 E-350 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 E-350.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Ford E-350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 E-350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
