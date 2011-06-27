1996 Ford E-350 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Ford's full-size vans receive modest changes, including the replacement of last year's swing-out rear door windows with fixed glass on all styles except Club Wagon and RV models. The under-hood light is dropped from the Light and Convenience Group option, and anti-theft is deleted from the remote keyless-entry system. Standard on all models are 15-inch wheel covers, and new color choices of Deep Violet, Toreador Red, Light Saddle and Medium Wedgewood Blue.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford E-350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ChrisDavis,09/29/2003
We needed a BIG van for our growing brood - 9 children. When you're looking for 15-passenger van, the pickings are pretty slim. You can go with Dodge, Chevy or Ford. In my opinion, it's no contest - Ford simply makes the better van. We've owned this van for 6 years, and have no intentions of selling it any time soon. Keep in mind, almost any repair on a vehicle of this size will be expensive. The seats are big and comfy, even for adults. This van can haul a family of 11, including all their stuff, and a fully loaded trailer and never miss a beat. But don't expect much for gas mileage, at best ours gets 15 mpg on the highway.
MMNIAC,06/25/2004
This van is our family bus, our pick up truck, our camper and more. It will go from hauling 15 people to hauling 8 people and 8 bicycles to a camper for a family of 5 with a queen size matress and 2 large coolers in the back, all with the flip of a few quick release seat locks. 230,000 miles and running strong.Super duty means super duty.
Janni,03/27/2002
My dislikes with this vehicle is that Ford didnt think through the fact you would have a vehicle capable of carrying 12 passengers and put in 4 drink holders in it 3 of which are located up front for the 2 front passengers. The other problem I have is the seat belts for the 2 center passenger seat always fall through the slots in the seats and fall to the floor and they are a bear to get back up through the seat. Other than those 2 complaints...I love my van.
vegasexpo,04/09/2002
Great van for a family and Business.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
