Consumer Rating
(5)
1996 Ford E-350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Ford's full-size vans receive modest changes, including the replacement of last year's swing-out rear door windows with fixed glass on all styles except Club Wagon and RV models. The under-hood light is dropped from the Light and Convenience Group option, and anti-theft is deleted from the remote keyless-entry system. Standard on all models are 15-inch wheel covers, and new color choices of Deep Violet, Toreador Red, Light Saddle and Medium Wedgewood Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford E-350.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best big van
ChrisDavis,09/29/2003
We needed a BIG van for our growing brood - 9 children. When you're looking for 15-passenger van, the pickings are pretty slim. You can go with Dodge, Chevy or Ford. In my opinion, it's no contest - Ford simply makes the better van. We've owned this van for 6 years, and have no intentions of selling it any time soon. Keep in mind, almost any repair on a vehicle of this size will be expensive. The seats are big and comfy, even for adults. This van can haul a family of 11, including all their stuff, and a fully loaded trailer and never miss a beat. But don't expect much for gas mileage, at best ours gets 15 mpg on the highway.
Energizer bunny of vans
MMNIAC,06/25/2004
This van is our family bus, our pick up truck, our camper and more. It will go from hauling 15 people to hauling 8 people and 8 bicycles to a camper for a family of 5 with a queen size matress and 2 large coolers in the back, all with the flip of a few quick release seat locks. 230,000 miles and running strong.Super duty means super duty.
12 passenger club wagon
Janni,03/27/2002
My dislikes with this vehicle is that Ford didnt think through the fact you would have a vehicle capable of carrying 12 passengers and put in 4 drink holders in it 3 of which are located up front for the 2 front passengers. The other problem I have is the seat belts for the 2 center passenger seat always fall through the slots in the seats and fall to the floor and they are a bear to get back up through the seat. Other than those 2 complaints...I love my van.
Big and Good
vegasexpo,04/09/2002
Great van for a family and Business.
See all 5 reviews of the 1996 Ford E-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford E-350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford E-350

