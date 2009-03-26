Used 1997 Ford E-350 for Sale Near Me

We bought it to haul around the family and also for use in our business hauling people. It currently has 365K on original engine and tranny. Not sure how or why the Powerstroke got in there, but it has to be the best engine for this type of vehicle. It will cruise at 70 mph all day and night while hauling 3000 lbs of canoes. Everything in it was built for heavy use. Seats are all in decent shape with only moderate cracks in the vinyl. Extremely utilitarian, with rear ac/heat fan control being the only creature comfort. Probably a prison transport vehicle due to odd wear patters in ceiling. It gets nearly 20 MPG on highway. The thing was meant to do nothing but haul people, and it performs!

Read more