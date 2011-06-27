Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,710
|$2,082
|Clean
|$879
|$1,564
|$1,912
|Average
|$714
|$1,271
|$1,571
|Rough
|$549
|$977
|$1,230
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,144
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,960
|$2,321
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,593
|$1,907
|Rough
|$776
|$1,225
|$1,493
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$866
|$1,752
|$2,196
|Clean
|$791
|$1,602
|$2,016
|Average
|$643
|$1,301
|$1,657
|Rough
|$494
|$1,001
|$1,297
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,827
|$2,279
|Clean
|$844
|$1,670
|$2,092
|Average
|$686
|$1,357
|$1,719
|Rough
|$527
|$1,044
|$1,346
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$2,155
|$2,690
|Clean
|$992
|$1,970
|$2,470
|Average
|$806
|$1,601
|$2,030
|Rough
|$620
|$1,232
|$1,589
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,915
|$2,364
|Clean
|$929
|$1,751
|$2,170
|Average
|$754
|$1,422
|$1,783
|Rough
|$580
|$1,094
|$1,396
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,758
|$2,097
|Clean
|$979
|$1,607
|$1,926
|Average
|$795
|$1,306
|$1,582
|Rough
|$612
|$1,005
|$1,239