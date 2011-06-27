  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-350
  4. Used 1995 Ford E-350
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Ford E-350 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$694$1,309$1,615
Clean$635$1,197$1,483
Average$515$972$1,219
Rough$396$748$954
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$548$1,167$1,477
Clean$501$1,067$1,356
Average$407$867$1,115
Rough$313$667$873
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$523$1,158$1,477
Clean$478$1,059$1,356
Average$388$860$1,115
Rough$299$662$873
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$876$1,380$1,629
Clean$800$1,262$1,495
Average$650$1,025$1,229
Rough$500$789$962
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$549$1,167$1,477
Clean$502$1,067$1,356
Average$408$866$1,115
Rough$314$666$873
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$528$1,159$1,477
Clean$483$1,060$1,356
Average$392$861$1,115
Rough$301$662$873
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$548$1,190$1,513
Clean$501$1,088$1,389
Average$407$884$1,141
Rough$313$680$894
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$599$1,262$1,594
Clean$548$1,154$1,464
Average$445$937$1,203
Rough$342$721$942
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$715$1,512$1,911
Clean$654$1,382$1,754
Average$531$1,123$1,441
Rough$408$864$1,129
Sell my 1995 Ford E-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford E-350 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Ford E-350 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford E-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,154 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford E-350 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford E-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,154 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Ford E-350, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford E-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $548 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,154 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Ford E-350. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Ford E-350 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Ford E-350 ranges from $342 to $1,594, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Ford E-350 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.