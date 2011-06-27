Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$694
|$1,309
|$1,615
|Clean
|$635
|$1,197
|$1,483
|Average
|$515
|$972
|$1,219
|Rough
|$396
|$748
|$954
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,167
|$1,477
|Clean
|$501
|$1,067
|$1,356
|Average
|$407
|$867
|$1,115
|Rough
|$313
|$667
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$523
|$1,158
|$1,477
|Clean
|$478
|$1,059
|$1,356
|Average
|$388
|$860
|$1,115
|Rough
|$299
|$662
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,380
|$1,629
|Clean
|$800
|$1,262
|$1,495
|Average
|$650
|$1,025
|$1,229
|Rough
|$500
|$789
|$962
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,167
|$1,477
|Clean
|$502
|$1,067
|$1,356
|Average
|$408
|$866
|$1,115
|Rough
|$314
|$666
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$528
|$1,159
|$1,477
|Clean
|$483
|$1,060
|$1,356
|Average
|$392
|$861
|$1,115
|Rough
|$301
|$662
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,190
|$1,513
|Clean
|$501
|$1,088
|$1,389
|Average
|$407
|$884
|$1,141
|Rough
|$313
|$680
|$894
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,262
|$1,594
|Clean
|$548
|$1,154
|$1,464
|Average
|$445
|$937
|$1,203
|Rough
|$342
|$721
|$942
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$715
|$1,512
|$1,911
|Clean
|$654
|$1,382
|$1,754
|Average
|$531
|$1,123
|$1,441
|Rough
|$408
|$864
|$1,129