Estimated values
2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,454
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,279
|$2,174
|$2,643
|Average
|$942
|$1,613
|$1,975
|Rough
|$605
|$1,053
|$1,307
Estimated values
2000 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,453
|$2,243
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,986
|$2,355
|Average
|$946
|$1,474
|$1,760
|Rough
|$608
|$962
|$1,165
Estimated values
2000 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,295
|$2,731
|Clean
|$1,286
|$2,033
|$2,425
|Average
|$948
|$1,509
|$1,812
|Rough
|$609
|$984
|$1,199