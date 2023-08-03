What are the smallest electric cars for 2025?

The smallest electric car you can buy right now is the Fiat 500e. This diminutive import is the only two-door on the list and comes in nearly 2 feet shorter than the next-smallest contender, the Volvo EX30. While it’s not for everyone, the pint-sized 500e hatchback is a good choice for city dwellers since it’s easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

This list is sorted by overall length, from the shortest to the least short. We set a maximum car length of 185 inches to determine our roundup of small electric vehicles. Anything beyond that and you're getting into midsize vehicle territory.

When possible, we've included range results from Edmunds' real-world EV testing to give you a better sense of how far these vehicles can travel on a single charge. Finally, if you're looking to save money on a new electrified vehicle, we recommend looking at our comprehensive article on the federal EV tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of September.

Here is our list of the top smallest electric cars for sale in 2025: