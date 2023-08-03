Small Electric Cars

September 17th, 2025

What are the smallest electric cars for 2025?

The smallest electric car you can buy right now is the Fiat 500e. This diminutive import is the only two-door on the list and comes in nearly 2 feet shorter than the next-smallest contender, the Volvo EX30. While it’s not for everyone, the pint-sized 500e hatchback is a good choice for city dwellers since it’s easy to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

This list is sorted by overall length, from the shortest to the least short. We set a maximum car length of 185 inches to determine our roundup of small electric vehicles. Anything beyond that and you're getting into midsize vehicle territory.

When possible, we've included range results from Edmunds' real-world EV testing to give you a better sense of how far these vehicles can travel on a single charge. Finally, if you're looking to save money on a new electrified vehicle, we recommend looking at our comprehensive article on the federal EV tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of September.

Here is our list of the top smallest electric cars for sale in 2025:

  1. Fiat 500e
  2. Volvo EX30
  3. Hyundai Kona Electric
  4. Kia Niro EV
  5. Volvo EX40
  6. Mini Countryman Electric
  7. Nissan Leaf
  8. Volkswagen ID.4
  9. Hyundai Ioniq 5

  1. Starting price:
    $32,495
    Length:
    143.0 in
    EV range:
    149 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    159 miles

    2025 FIAT 500e

  1. Starting price:
    $46,195
    Length:
    166.7 in
    EV range:
    253 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    256 miles

    2025 Volvo EX30

  1. Starting price:
    $34,470
    Length:
    171.5 in
    EV range:
    200 miles

    2025 Hyundai Kona Electric

  1. Starting price:
    $41,045
    Length:
    174.0 in
    EV range:
    253 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    280 miles

    2025 Kia Niro EV

  1. Starting price:
    $53,795
    Length:
    174.8 in
    EV range:
    up to 296 miles

    2025 Volvo EX40

  1. Starting price:
    $46,375
    Length:
    175.0 in
    EV range:
    212 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    218 miles

    2025 Mini Countryman Electric

  1. Starting price:
    $29,280
    Length:
    176.4 in
    EV range:
    up to 212 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    237 miles (2022 Leaf Plus)

    2025 Nissan Leaf

  1. Starting price:
    $41,420
    Length:
    180.5 in
    EV range:
    up to 291 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    299 miles (2024 ID.4 Pro S)

    2025 Volkswagen ID.4

  1. Starting price:
    $44,200
    Length:
    183.3 in
    EV range:
    up to 318 miles
    Edmunds Tested Range:
    270 miles (2022 dual-motor Limited)

    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Fuel cost: Electric cars vs. gas cars

Comparing the costs of electricity required to run an electric car versus the costs of gasoline to power a regular car is still an arcane science with many variables. Charging at home overnight, for example, allows you to charge at off-peak hours, reducing your costs. If you charge during the day, you'll see those rates jump. If you often charge at work or an outside charging station, you'll need an account with one of the growing numbers of electricity providers. Generally speaking, electricity costs less than gasoline and its pricing is more stable. But there's a learning curve to understanding when it's cheapest to tap into the grid to top up your EV.

Fully electric cars vs. plug-in hybrids

Electric cars are just that: cars powered solely by electricity stored in a battery pack. Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, use a regular gasoline engine paired with a battery pack and electric motor. The battery pack can be recharged from an electrical outlet or charging station, but it can also store energy recaptured during braking. Usually the battery pack on a plug-in runs out of electricity within 20-40 miles, at which point the gas engine takes over, so you never need to worry about running out of juice. Full EVs require more thought, route planning, and an evolving knowledge of the location of charging stations. (Most onboard navigation systems can help locate stations and eliminate the guesswork in unfamiliar areas.)

Next steps

For many buyers, an electric car makes perfect sense. Even drivers with average commutes can often make it through a full workweek on a single charge. Electric cars offer a clean commuting alternative and are usually eligible to use HOV lanes with a single driver. And today's electric cars range from mainstream compact picks to vehicles with luxury-grade sport and comfort, so there's something for every budget. For drivers not quite ready to take the all-electric plunge, plug-in hybrids are an excellent alternative. When you're ready to explore the world of plug-in and electric cars, Edmunds can help you research EVs and find a great deal in your area.

by David Gluckman

FAQs

