What is the Ioniq 5?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a fully electric two-row crossover SUV that debuted for the 2022 model year. It's the first EV from the South Korean automaker to be built on a dedicated electric platform. The Ioniq 5 is both excellent to drive and comfortable from behind the wheel, plus it's packed full of great tech and it boasts an EPA-estimated range of over 300 miles. It quickly became one of our favorite electric vehicles when we got behind the wheel, and it's currently one of our top-rated electric SUVs.

For 2023, we don't expect much to change for the standard Ioniq 5. However, Hyundai has confirmed that, for the first time, one of its electric vehicles will get a performance-oriented N-badged model. The Ioniq 5 N is the first time that Hyundai has turned its attention to EV performance, and we expect big things given how much fun the Veloster N and Elantra N have proven to be. As for specifics, we don't know too much about the 2023 Ioniq 5 N — Hyundai is keeping most of the juicy details under wraps. We expect more power, beefed-up brakes, a stiffened suspension and some sportier interior elements, but we'll have to wait for the full reveal to know for sure.