Jeep Wrangler 392 vs. 4xe: Is a V8 or Plug-in Hybrid Better on the Rubicon Trail?

Crossing the Rubicon

The first thing you need to know about the Rubicon Trail is that it is difficult. I’m talking 10-out-of-10 difficult. As such, you drive it very, very slowly. In fact, you can walk the trail quicker than you can drive it. This beautiful stretch of trail is Jeep's personal proving ground, and only the vehicles that can conquer it get to wear the name Rubicon.

Regardless of what's under the hood, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets front and rear locking differentials, a disconnecting sway bar and a two-speed transfer case. While it's possible to run this trail on the standard 33-inch tires, I recommend adding the optional 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber. Bigger tires make the huge rock ledges easier to navigate.

Crawling along

In off-roading, torque doesn't mean anything without crawl ratio, which is the number of times the torque is multiplied through the driveline before it gets to the ground. The higher the crawl ratio, the easier it will be to navigate steep and rocky slopes. The 392 with its 6.4-liter V8 uses the Selec-Trac transfer case with a low range of 2.73:1. The axle ratio, or differential gears, is 4.56:1, while first gear is 4.71:1. The point of all this gearing is to gain mechanical advantage when it comes to getting the torque to the ground. We multiply those three numbers together to get the crawl ratio of the Wrangler 392: 58.4:1. Not too shabby.