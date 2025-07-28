Tested: 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy Is a Family Hauler That Hauls

We'll start with a shocking revelation: The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is not a performance SUV. We understand that its minivan-like proportions, total lack of extra downforce-generating aero, and range-friendly Hankook eco tires may have you daydreaming about perfectly clipping apexes at your next track day. Still, a thoroughbred racer this electric three-row Hyundai is not. We'll give you a moment to dry your tears.

It rides too well over imperfect surfaces, absorbing even the biggest bumps without transmitting excess vibrations throughout its cabin. It's far too quiet, even at highway speeds, allowing its 14-speaker Bose sound system to blare your favorite tunes with perfect clarity. Things only become more dire as you engage the Ioniq's massaging seats, and they force a relaxing and refreshing driving experience upon you.

Things didn't look great for Hyundai's latest as it approached our test track's gates, but fortunately, it had at least one big performance ace up its sleeve.