There's Nothing Like Rallying in a Subaru WRX at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed tends to conjure up images of the winding hillclimb past the Duke of Richmond's grand home, or perhaps the paddock filled with millions upon millions of dollars of sleek hypercars. But if you can make it past those attractions and march farther up the hill, a new world of delights awaits: the forest rally stage.

For the uninitiated, if Formula 1 is the fine dining of motorsports with its spotless garages and giant luxury boxes, rallying is its food truck counterpart. It's deliciousness without pretense, where you can watch wildly modified vehicles from a mere few feet away while perched on a log in the woods. Instead of a gleaming garage area, there's a big group of dusty and noisy tents. The rally stage offers incredible access to not only the course and cars but the drivers, too.