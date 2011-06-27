Transmission cooling problem around 60000 miles, most of the a/c has been replaced (half in extended warranty), a/c still doesn't work. lots of brake replacements, lots of headlight replacements. Think Dodge supplement their income with selling necc. parts. Funny rattle in steering took a while to find. Currently at 125,000. Suprised I had to replace rear engine

mount and outer tie-rod ends. But car is still going strong. I've had it since 1998 (& 50000 miles), with really no major problems since then, plenty of minor. Definately had to be a home-mechanic with this car. Selling garage had to put new shocks on at 50000 miles.