  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

1994 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Dodge Intrepid for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$728 - $1,698
Used Intrepid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base engine is upgraded with eight more horsepower. A flexible-fuel model is introduced to all states except California. Standard equipment includes air conditioning and a touring suspension. ES models gain variable-assist power steering, which is optional on base models with the Wheel and Handling Group. New options include a power sunroof, security alarm and power passenger seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Intrepid.

5(19%)
4(48%)
3(24%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
3.7
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Above average
paul,01/29/2005
We bought this car a year ago and fell in love with it. It's roomy and fun to drive. Had a few minor repairs but what do you expect with 128,000 miles? Overall not the best car I've ever had but I would not be afraid to buy another one
I think you all drove my car
Intrepid John,07/15/2004
Transmission cooling problem around 60000 miles, most of the a/c has been replaced (half in extended warranty), a/c still doesn't work. lots of brake replacements, lots of headlight replacements. Think Dodge supplement their income with selling necc. parts. Funny rattle in steering took a while to find. Currently at 125,000. Suprised I had to replace rear engine mount and outer tie-rod ends. But car is still going strong. I've had it since 1998 (& 50000 miles), with really no major problems since then, plenty of minor. Definately had to be a home-mechanic with this car. Selling garage had to put new shocks on at 50000 miles.
Love my 94 Intrepid
Suzette Gregory,07/20/2005
I bought my 94 Intrepid new, have had it 11 yrs. I've kept it properly maintained, with tune ups, etc. When mileage became higher, I routinely had the oil changed with a new oil filter every 3,000 miles. I have purchased new tires 3 times, had some transmission and air conditioning work done about 3 different times. Considering the car currently has 121,000 miles, maintainence does not seem unreasonable over an 11 year period. I still drive around town, and on the freeway in southern California. I've had 6ft plus rear seat passengers amazed at the room and comfort. I plan to sell soon, and was surprised at the unhappiness I read from other owners.
This car is very versatile
Red's Trep,04/17/2006
My mother originally bought the car in 01/98 for $7300 from a guy in Chicago. Top of the line stuff was added its whole life. I got the car in 06/99 as a gift. The car had 120,000 miles on it. Now as of 04/06, 288,350 miles on original engine and tranny. Body is rough due to the people I trusted. Rust is minium considering it was from Indiana. Overall, wonderful car
See all 42 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Dodge Intrepid

Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Dodge Intrepids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Intrepid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid.

Can't find a used 1994 Dodge Intrepids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Intrepid for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,280.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Intrepid for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,271.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,847.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Intrepid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Intrepid lease specials

Related Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles