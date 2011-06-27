1994 Dodge Intrepid Review
1994 Highlights
Base engine is upgraded with eight more horsepower. A flexible-fuel model is introduced to all states except California. Standard equipment includes air conditioning and a touring suspension. ES models gain variable-assist power steering, which is optional on base models with the Wheel and Handling Group. New options include a power sunroof, security alarm and power passenger seat.
Most helpful consumer reviews
paul,01/29/2005
We bought this car a year ago and fell in love with it. It's roomy and fun to drive. Had a few minor repairs but what do you expect with 128,000 miles? Overall not the best car I've ever had but I would not be afraid to buy another one
Intrepid John,07/15/2004
Transmission cooling problem around 60000 miles, most of the a/c has been replaced (half in extended warranty), a/c still doesn't work. lots of brake replacements, lots of headlight replacements. Think Dodge supplement their income with selling necc. parts. Funny rattle in steering took a while to find. Currently at 125,000. Suprised I had to replace rear engine mount and outer tie-rod ends. But car is still going strong. I've had it since 1998 (& 50000 miles), with really no major problems since then, plenty of minor. Definately had to be a home-mechanic with this car. Selling garage had to put new shocks on at 50000 miles.
Suzette Gregory,07/20/2005
I bought my 94 Intrepid new, have had it 11 yrs. I've kept it properly maintained, with tune ups, etc. When mileage became higher, I routinely had the oil changed with a new oil filter every 3,000 miles. I have purchased new tires 3 times, had some transmission and air conditioning work done about 3 different times. Considering the car currently has 121,000 miles, maintainence does not seem unreasonable over an 11 year period. I still drive around town, and on the freeway in southern California. I've had 6ft plus rear seat passengers amazed at the room and comfort. I plan to sell soon, and was surprised at the unhappiness I read from other owners.
Red's Trep,04/17/2006
My mother originally bought the car in 01/98 for $7300 from a guy in Chicago. Top of the line stuff was added its whole life. I got the car in 06/99 as a gift. The car had 120,000 miles on it. Now as of 04/06, 288,350 miles on original engine and tranny. Body is rough due to the people I trusted. Rust is minium considering it was from Indiana. Overall, wonderful car
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
