Consumer Rating
(48)
1998 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, optional 3.2-liter V6 engine, good looks
  • Facing tough competition from home and abroad
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The second generation Intrepid is here at last. Introduced just five years ago, the Intrepid gets its latest styling cues from last year's ESX show car. Leave it to Chrysler to make a sedan attractive. Originally a showcase for cab-forward design, Intrepid has done well for Dodge in its short lifetime, and has been the division's best-selling car for the past three years.

Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed much of a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the mid-size family sedan category. While the Taurus remains a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.

If interior space is your number one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge is making a strong case for itself, offering the Intrepid with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Intrepid. These looks will endure for some time to come, and the car will truly live up to its name.

1998 Highlights

Completely redesigned for 1998, the Intrepid is a sedan that has the graceful styling of a coupe, thanks to a continuation of Chrysler's cab-forward design. Dodge's trademark cross hair grille dominates the front end along with two large, sparkling headlights. And the new Intrepid is powered by your choice of two new V6 engines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Intrepid.

5(52%)
4(31%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never again
jackcat,08/04/2003
We bought our Intrepid in 98 with 26k miles. Having all family out of state, we put a lot of miles on our vehicles. This car had nothing but strange problems - the tensioner when out at 70k, starter at 36k, oil sending unit wiring harness at 96k, AC condenser and cooling fan motor at 99k. Two weeks ago, at 102k, the engine caught fire in our driveway. Insurance is calling it a total loss. We must admit that after all the problems, we weren't surprised by the spontaneous combustion and are quietly relieved to be free of this car. Both of us come from Chrysler product families. Never again. This one nearly cost us our home.
Can't Complain
Otis,01/14/2005
I drove my Intrepid 165k miles before having to get rid of it (had 32k at purchase). With only routine maintenance a few medium repairs (Alternator and major brake work) coming in the last 50k miles. Good performance (especially highway), better than average interior, decent mileage for a car of its size and performance specs, and tons of trunk space. If you can find a 1998 and later model with decent mileage, buy it.
My 98 Intrepid
Bruce Bryant,07/17/2005
I purchased this 1998 Intrepid used from a Buick Dealership. This being my first Chrysler purchase, I was astonished at this vechicle. The car has NASCAR looks about her and handles excellent. Having owned several Corvettes and numerous muscle cars in my past, I still can't get over the value Chrysler has packaged into this low priced domestic automobile. In the future, Chrysler will be my first consideration when purchasing my next vechicle. I love my Intrepid!
1998 Dodge Intrepid ES
jscheiman,06/03/2003
I purchased the vehicle less than two years ago with 60k on it. I have put on nearly 40k miles and the odometer now reads 98k. I have had NO major problems what-so-ever. I have just performed the regular maintenence items, change oil, oil filter, put K&N drop in air filter. Changed the rotors, pads and tires. New plugs when I bought the car. The huge trunk can easily accomidate luggage for a week for 4-5 adults, plus drive them along! The Auto-Stick feature is great on the ES model. The extra HP in the ES over the base model really gives the car more kick. Concrete car from Dodge/Chrysler!
See all 48 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Intrepid
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1998 Dodge Intrepids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Dodge Intrepid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid.

Can't find a used 1998 Dodge Intrepids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Intrepid for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,559.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,758.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Intrepid for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,408.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,542.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Dodge Intrepid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

