1998 Dodge Intrepid Review
Pros & Cons
- Large interior, optional 3.2-liter V6 engine, good looks
- Facing tough competition from home and abroad
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The second generation Intrepid is here at last. Introduced just five years ago, the Intrepid gets its latest styling cues from last year's ESX show car. Leave it to Chrysler to make a sedan attractive. Originally a showcase for cab-forward design, Intrepid has done well for Dodge in its short lifetime, and has been the division's best-selling car for the past three years.
Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed much of a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the mid-size family sedan category. While the Taurus remains a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.
If interior space is your number one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge is making a strong case for itself, offering the Intrepid with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Intrepid. These looks will endure for some time to come, and the car will truly live up to its name.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Intrepid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
