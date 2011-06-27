  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(124)
Appraise this car

2000 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, gigantic trunk, available 3.2-liter V6 engine on the ES model, good looks.
  • Cheap interior materials, lots of engine and road noise, invisible corners make parking a chore.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Dodge Intrepid for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,349 - $3,072
Used Intrepid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and handsome family car with the moves of a sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Family-sedan buyers typically want four things in a car: room, style, safety and reliability. Dodge delivers all of this and more in the modern-looking Intrepid. Equipped with a huge interior and gigantic trunk, cutting-edge cab-forward design, and proving itself dependable over the long haul (in our experience, anyway), the Dodge Intrepid represents an excellent argument to avoid cookie-cutter Accords and Camrys for a car with personality.Three trim levels are available: well-equipped base, sporty ES, and performance-oriented R/T. Base models include four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, rear window defroster, power door locks and windows, cassette player, cruise control, power mirrors and a tilt steering wheel. ES adds antilock brakes, HomeLink integrated garage door opener, fog lights, premium sound, white-faced gauges, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, eight-way power driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a full-size spare tire. Opt for the R/T and enjoy a higher performance engine, suspension, exhaust and brake design, plus fog lamps, a 120-watt AM/FM stereo with cassette/CD player, leather-wrapped shift knob and 17-inch alloy wheels. Base models, and bottom-rung ES versions, are powered by a twin-cam, 24-valve, 2.7-liter V6. Making 200 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 190 foot-pounds of torque at 4,850 rpm in base models, this engine moves the 3,400-pound Intrepid along adequately. More impressive is the SOHC, 24-valve, 3.2-liter V6 available in ES models. With 225 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 3,800 rpm, this engine's better low-end grunt gets the sportier ES off the line with verve. R/Ts get the Chrysler 300M's 3.5-liter V6, but in the Dodge it makes "only" 242 horsepower (11 less than the 300M). Changes to the Intrepid are limited for 2000. Tether-ready child seat anchorages have been added along the top edge of the rear seat, cars sold in California meet LEV standards, and five new colors are available. A midline CD-cassette combination stereo is available, and base models get new seat fabric. ES models have rear-seat cupholders integrated with the armrest, and when equipped with the 2.7-liter V6, now come with AutoStick as well as a boost in power and torque, thanks to a new variable-intake system. ES also can be ordered with an in-dash, four-disc CD changer. If interior space is your No. 1 priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. Rated a large car by the EPA, Intrepid competes with smaller models in price. Room is ample for five adults, and for a family of four, this Dodge seems downright cavernous. It's almost limo-like. The Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche on this crowded and scarred battleground.

2000 Highlights

A performance R/T model is onboard for 2000. Intrepids get five new colors, new seat fabric in Base models, and added horsepower and torque to ES models powered by the 2.7-liter V6. AutoStick is available with that engine, and ES buyers can order an in-dash CD changer. Tether-ready child-seat anchors have been added behind the rear seat, and cars sold in California meet LEV standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Intrepid.

5(51%)
4(31%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
124 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 124 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

234,123 miles and still racking 'em up!
msm618,10/02/2011
I bought my wife this 2000 Intrepid ES brand new. 3.2 liter . Several moves, coupled with life events, made me the sole operator of this car in 2002. My commutes have ranged from 750 miles per week, presently, to 1500 miles per week! I had the door weatherstripping re-installed very early on (poor adhesive). 2 timing belts, 2 water pumps, 3 tune-ups, 3 sets of tires and religious oil changes have helped me reach this mileage. Never been waxed (my bad, I know!), but gets stares and complements everywhere it goes. Has never failed me in 10 New England winters, and has saved my butt twice - a deer strike, and getting T-boned by a brand-new Volvo, whose front end exploded off on impact.
Canadian Chrysler Intrepid - Better Engine
kipstorm,07/28/2013
After 235,000 miles, I finally had to lay her to rest. Many mechanics will tell you the 2.7 Chrysler engines have a timing chain problem but this one was made in Canada and I had no problems; the engine was quiet on the last day. (Wife had same engine but made in USA and all the problems.) Through the years, I replaced: strut assemblies, coolant hose, normal batteries and brakes, lights. It was solid; best car I've ever owned. Goodbye, I'll miss you.
not as bad as expected
moncton,08/06/2011
bought this car last winter for $2,000/135,000km. Spent some on new front rotors & pads, new plugs, flush coolant. after 6 months, replace brake lines (ouch) 1,000. checked mpg today 24 mpg imperial, mixed hwy & city. 9.7L/100km. not too bad, burns a little oil, nice ride, smooth.
91000 miles no problem
naskefice,07/12/2006
20+ mpg. Mobil 1 oil change about every 5000 miles. Replaced tires and brakes. Same antifreeze, still clean. Same battery. All weather striping still good. The exhaust system still good. The car is still tight including the sunroof. My wife loves this car. Have never kept a car this long. Still looks and drives like new. The key is to keep it clean and gararge kept. It does now use about 1/2 quart of oil by time to change oil. None needs to be added.
See all 124 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Dodge Intrepid

Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and R/T 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Dodge Intrepids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Dodge Intrepid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid.

Can't find a used 2000 Dodge Intrepids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Intrepid for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,605.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,569.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Intrepid for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,830.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Dodge Intrepid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Intrepid lease specials

Related Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles