Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me
10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 167,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,795
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 223,925 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 228,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,000
- 77,976 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 171,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 80,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993
- 177,998 miles
$3,000
- 84,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,650
- 154,293 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Intrepid
becca1984,08/27/2014
I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of!
