Close

Lithia Toyota of Abilene - Abilene / Texas

ES trim. 3.2L SOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO..., 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "A great American sedan.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/ CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC PLAYER 120-watt amplifier, 8-speakers, 3.2L SOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD autostick feature, speed control (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car" -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Toyota we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. You can review vehicle comparisons online, research features, read expert reviews, get a quick quote, compare prices, schedule a test drive, value your trade-in and find incentives and offers. Our hand selected pre-owned inventory has passed our AssuredService 160+ point inspection BEFORE they are listed online for sale. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid ES with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3HD56J31H722680

Stock: 30729TV

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020