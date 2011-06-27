  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the midsize family sedan category. While the Taurus remained a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.

This year, Dodge has seen to it that the aging Intrepid received some upgrades to keep it competitive with the all-new Taurus. Base cars take on several of the styling cues formerly reserved for the top-of-the-line Intrepid ES, including fog lamps, lower sill moldings and 16-inch wheels and tires. Cruise control is also standard on the base Intrepid. Interiors on both base and ES models have been quieted down, and a combined CD/cassette player is available. New interior fabric covers the seats, and four new colors are on the paint palette. Engineers have revised the Intrepid so that it passes 1997 side impact standards a year early.

The top-of-the-line ES is our favorite Intrepid. It goes, stops and turns as well as some lighter and seemingly more nimble cars. Inside, the ES has seating for five, a floor-mounted shifter, and sporty black-on-white gauges. Underhood, an optional 214-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 powers the front wheels with alacrity. Unfortunately, a loaded ES tips the scales at $26,000, but for that kind of money you get leather seats, a CD player, a sunroof and a host of other luxury conveniences. Base model Intrepids eschew the ES's handsome trimming and aluminum wheels, but retain the fundamentals that make this sedan so good.

Will the Intrepid remain competitive against the smooth new Taurus? Time will tell. If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars though, so do some comparison shopping before settling on the big Dodge.

1996 Highlights

ES carries over, but the base model gets several improvements to remain competitive with the new Ford Taurus. ES styling cues and 16-inch wheels come standard on the base Intrepid. New colors and seat fabrics update this full-size sedan, and all Intrepids get noise, vibration and harshness improvements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Intrepid.

5(41%)
4(36%)
3(16%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
dsiemens,12/04/2012
I purchased my 1996 Intrepid in fall of 1995 - it's the best car a ever owned - I've had some problems with it. I now have 565,000 kilometers on the origingal engine - I use regular 5 30 weight oil with power up as an engine additive. My brother bought a second hand 1996 Intrepid identical to mine and it had 185,000 km's it now has over 400,000 km's - super engine!!
Terrible reliability
jim12,04/18/2013
Bought this car new in 1995 and just after the warranty was up it was nothing but trouble. The A/C evaporator core (defective but Chrysler wouldn't do anything) went, water pump, steering linkage, etc... I traded it in (it had 71,000 miles) for a new 2004 Honda CRV. The CRV was the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned.
Best vehicle I've driven in years
kackerman,07/24/2013
I picked up an Intrepid ES as a temporary car while my new one is in for major repairs and fell in love. The exterior looks drab (an older sedan style) but it drives like nothing I've seen before. Handles all road conditions beautifully and has more than enough power. I'm actually considering some body work (snazzy stuff) and might keep it. Shame that Chrysler didn't stick with this engine - it's magic.
A large car with class
renderedconsequences,02/16/2009
I bought my car last spring with 86,000 miles, since then have put 9,000 miles on it. All I've replaced is a power steering hose and the headlights. A great face lift for oxidized, old lenses. It hugs the corners, and feels great driving, comfortable. Handles great and has enough power to pass at anytime yet not so much that's easy to get into trouble all the time - though manageable. The only complaint I could possibly think of is how the air intake disconnects from the engine, this making the engine heat rise, but easily fixed by coupling it back. I do love this car and it looks terrific, though 13 years old it still has a near perfect paint job and has had no body work.
See all 61 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Dodge Intrepid

