Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me
10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 80,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993
- 177,998 miles
$3,000
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 223,925 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 84,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,650
- 228,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,000
- 154,293 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799
- 167,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,795
- 77,976 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 171,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Intrepid searches:
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Intrepid
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Intrepid
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.392 Reviews
Report abuse
joyce27,08/08/2011
Well, I have decided after driving my 2001 Intrepid for 241,00 miles, it warranted a review for consumers. I did not have any mechanical issues with the car until it reached the 170,000 mark. I have always maintained the normal with the required oil changes, etc. At the 100,000 mark...one of the cooling fans quit working..timing built, alternater replaced,...I loved my Intrepid;s solid performance and was not ready to purchase a different automobile, decided to make the necessary mechanical repairs. To my pleasant surprise my Intrepid is reached 241,000 miles!!!
Related Dodge Intrepid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2013
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2011
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2010
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2011
- Used Audi S6 2010
- Used BMW X5 M 2012
- Used Audi TT RS 2012
- Used Nissan Cube 2012
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Suzuki SX4 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2014
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Neon Worcester MA
- Used Dodge Neon Miami Beach FL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan San Francisco CA
- Used Dodge Avenger Manassas VA
- Used Dodge Nitro New Germany MN
- Used Dodge Neon Lynchburg VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Greensboro NC
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Melbourne FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Naperville IL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015 Tyler TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020