Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Dodge Intrepid ES in Off White/Cream
    2001 Dodge Intrepid ES

    80,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,993

  • 2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T
    2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T

    177,998 miles

    $3,000

  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE
    2002 Dodge Intrepid SE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid ES in Silver
    2002 Dodge Intrepid ES

    223,925 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 2000 Dodge Intrepid
    2000 Dodge Intrepid

    84,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,650

  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE
    2002 Dodge Intrepid SE

    228,331 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,000

  • 1999 Dodge Intrepid
    1999 Dodge Intrepid

    154,293 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,799

  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE in White
    2004 Dodge Intrepid SE

    167,728 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,795

  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid ES
    2004 Dodge Intrepid ES

    77,976 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE in Light Brown
    2004 Dodge Intrepid SE

    171,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Intrepid searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Intrepid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.392 Reviews
Intrepid---241,000 miles--
joyce27,08/08/2011
Well, I have decided after driving my 2001 Intrepid for 241,00 miles, it warranted a review for consumers. I did not have any mechanical issues with the car until it reached the 170,000 mark. I have always maintained the normal with the required oil changes, etc. At the 100,000 mark...one of the cooling fans quit working..timing built, alternater replaced,...I loved my Intrepid;s solid performance and was not ready to purchase a different automobile, decided to make the necessary mechanical repairs. To my pleasant surprise my Intrepid is reached 241,000 miles!!!
