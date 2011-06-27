  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(92)
2001 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, gigantic trunk, composed ride, attractive looks.
  • Cheap interior materials, lots of engine and road noise, large size makes parking a chore.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This spacious yet athletic sedan gets even better this year with improvements in safety and noise isolation.

Vehicle overview

Family-sedan buyers typically want four things in a car: room, style, safety and reliability. Dodge delivers all of this and more in the modern-looking Intrepid. Equipped with a huge interior and gigantic trunk, cutting-edge cab-forward design, and proving itself dependable over the long haul (in our experience, anyway), the Dodge Intrepid represents an excellent argument to avoid cookie-cutter Accords and Camrys for a car with personality. Plus, it scores well in government crash tests.

Three trim levels are available: well-equipped SE or sporty ES, and performance-oriented R/T. SE models include four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, rear window defroster, power door locks and windows, cassette player, cruise control, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. ES adds antilock brakes, HomeLink integrated garage door opener, fog lights, premium sound, white-faced gauges, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, eight-way power driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a full-size spare tire. Opt for the R/T and enjoy a higher performance engine, sport-tuned suspension, freer-flowing exhaust, and upgraded brakes, plus a 120-watt AM/FM stereo with cassette/CD player, leather-wrapped shift knob and 17-inch alloy wheels.

SE models, and bottom-rung ES versions, are powered by a twin-cam, 24-valve, 2.7-liter V6. Making 200 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 190 foot-pounds of torque at 4,850 rpm in SE models, this engine moves the 3,400-pound Intrepid along adequately. More impressive is the SOHC, 24-valve, 3.2-liter V6 available in ES models. With 225 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 3,800 rpm, this engine's better low-end grunt gets the sportier ES off the line with verve. R/Ts get the Chrysler 300's 3.5-liter V6, but in the Dodge it makes "only" 242 horsepower (11 less than the 300M).

Available only with an automatic transmission, Intrepid at least offers the enthusiast the option of AutoStick, which allows gears to be rowed manually for sporting driving. However, this feature, standard on ES and R/T models, is engineered for the lowest common denominator, and will shift automatically to avoid redlining the engine or fourth-gear starts from a light. Plus, it doesn't improve shift response or acceleration.

If interior space is your No. 1 priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. Rated a large car by the EPA, Intrepid competes with smaller models in price. Room is ample for five adults, and for a family of four, this Dodge seems downright cavernous. It's almost limo-like.

The popular mid-priced sedan segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge is making a strong case for itself. The Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche on this crowded and scarred battleground.

2001 Highlights

Changes to this family sedan for the 2001 model year include optional side airbags, a shoulder belt for the central rear passenger, an internal trunk release, three new interior colors, two additional exterior colors, and an additional power outlet in the center console if you get a model with bucket seats. For those cars equipped with the Infinity sound system, you'll receive steering wheel-mounted controls and a four-disc in-dash CD player. SE is now the base Intrepid designation (previously is was the mid-level model) and it includes higher grade fabric this year. All engine choices meet LEV standards and all models receive thicker side glass and upgraded windshield moldings for a quieter ride.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Intrepid.

5(53%)
4(34%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.3
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Intrepid---241,000 miles--
joyce27,08/08/2011
Well, I have decided after driving my 2001 Intrepid for 241,00 miles, it warranted a review for consumers. I did not have any mechanical issues with the car until it reached the 170,000 mark. I have always maintained the normal with the required oil changes, etc. At the 100,000 mark...one of the cooling fans quit working..timing built, alternater replaced,...I loved my Intrepid;s solid performance and was not ready to purchase a different automobile, decided to make the necessary mechanical repairs. To my pleasant surprise my Intrepid is reached 241,000 miles!!!
Best Car Ever!! 2014 and Still Going Strong 232000 miles
uniquelylisa,06/28/2014
I bought this car in 2008 for only $1400 because it had 150,000 miles. In 6 years I have had to go only regular maintenance - oil, tires, plugs, breaks oh and 1 tire rod. It's so much fun to drive but the shop I take it to says I have to change the timing belt they are concerned it has soo many miles. Honestly, I know they are right and it should be done. Great Car in fact the best car I have ever bought and I've had only new cars up to the day I bought it...it was suppose to be an interim car til I decided what next. 6 years later I still Love IT
my second Dodge
patnwaga,03/03/2002
I am on my second Intrepid. I went for the R/T Motorsports edition this time and am totally pleased. The ride is great and the additional power of the 3.5L vs. 2.7L really comes in handy on the interstate. My 2001 is much quieter than my 1998 base edition, and the ride is exceptional for a car in this price range. Driving about 50K per year I really need a car that is comfortable and reliable and my Intrepids have certainly been that.
My first car
mmg16,09/21/2011
This was the first car I ever had, and I must say I loved it. I got it when it was just over 100,000 miles and I had it until 118,000. It would be still running today, but a drunk driver hit it and it was totaled. It was a great, reliable car. But it is important to keep up with oil changes and services. The interior is very comfortable and can easily fit five people-six uncomfortably. The trunk is huge, which was a great plus. This body style looks a lot nicer than the old one, all in all I think this is a great car.
See all 92 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Dodge Intrepid

Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and R/T 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Dodge Intrepids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Dodge Intrepid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid.

Can't find a used 2001 Dodge Intrepids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Intrepid for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,231.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,875.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Intrepid for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,038.

