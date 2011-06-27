  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
1995 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

ABS is standard on ES. Traction control is a new ES option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Intrepid.

5(41%)
4(36%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.1
44 reviews
See all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've owned
dbadonis,04/16/2002
The car has never been a powerful ride, but has always been extremely dependable and comfortable. I've only had to replace the belts and tires. Everything else is original and is in fine working order.
Terribly Engineered Vehicle
msgolds,07/08/2011
I picked up this vehicle used for a good price. It initially didn't have many problems, but after a while I had a MAJOR problem with the electrical system where the airbag light will come on, the windows won't go up or down, and the heat a/c won't come on. This usually happened when it was hot out (which is precisely when you need the windows to go down and A/C on). I found out later that this was a common problem in this model, because all of these features are in a single circuit on the modular control unit. The cost to fix the problem is higher than the Book Value of the car, bc you need to change out the whole unit. Don't buy this car.
My White Rider
Safiyah Farrakhan,04/19/2002
This is the most comfortable car that I have had in my years of driving! The only thing is that the roof of the car has lost its paint and needs a paint job. Other than that, I feel as though that I am riding a 2002!
Good car
Wayne,09/08/2008
It has a very strong 3.5 liter, 24 valve engine. Problems we have encountered are the water pump goes out at 70,000 miles, according to the mechanic who says he fixes about 4 a week. If you are lucky, the pulley seizing on the pump will shred the timing belt and kill the engine immediately, otherwise, the engine will overheat and warp the heads, increasing the cost from $700 to $2800. Some sort of bolt on the steering mechanism has stripped a couple of times, needing the front end to be dropped down to replace, which has been spendy.
See all 44 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Intrepid

Used 1995 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

