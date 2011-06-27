1995 Dodge Intrepid Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
ABS is standard on ES. Traction control is a new ES option.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
dbadonis,04/16/2002
The car has never been a powerful ride, but has always been extremely dependable and comfortable. I've only had to replace the belts and tires. Everything else is original and is in fine working order.
msgolds,07/08/2011
I picked up this vehicle used for a good price. It initially didn't have many problems, but after a while I had a MAJOR problem with the electrical system where the airbag light will come on, the windows won't go up or down, and the heat a/c won't come on. This usually happened when it was hot out (which is precisely when you need the windows to go down and A/C on). I found out later that this was a common problem in this model, because all of these features are in a single circuit on the modular control unit. The cost to fix the problem is higher than the Book Value of the car, bc you need to change out the whole unit. Don't buy this car.
Safiyah Farrakhan,04/19/2002
This is the most comfortable car that I have had in my years of driving! The only thing is that the roof of the car has lost its paint and needs a paint job. Other than that, I feel as though that I am riding a 2002!
Wayne,09/08/2008
It has a very strong 3.5 liter, 24 valve engine. Problems we have encountered are the water pump goes out at 70,000 miles, according to the mechanic who says he fixes about 4 a week. If you are lucky, the pulley seizing on the pump will shred the timing belt and kill the engine immediately, otherwise, the engine will overheat and warp the heads, increasing the cost from $700 to $2800. Some sort of bolt on the steering mechanism has stripped a couple of times, needing the front end to be dropped down to replace, which has been spendy.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
