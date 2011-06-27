I picked up this vehicle used for a good price. It initially didn't have many problems, but after a while I had a MAJOR problem with the electrical system where the airbag light will come on, the windows won't go up or down, and the heat a/c won't come on. This usually happened when it was hot out (which is precisely when you need the windows to go down and A/C on). I found out later that this was a common problem in this model, because all of these features are in a single circuit on the modular control unit. The cost to fix the problem is higher than the Book Value of the car, bc you need to change out the whole unit. Don't buy this car.

Read more