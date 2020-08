Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me

Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

2004 DODGE INTREPID SE! COMES EQUIPPED WITH POWERFUL V-6, PWR WINDOWS, LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH SEATS, AND MANY OTHER GREAT OPTIONS! MUST GO! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99212 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: CHRYSLER, CHEVROLET, GMC, FORD, TOYOTA, HONDA, LEXUS, BMW, AUDI, JEEP, DODGE, SEDAN, TRUCK, SUV, CROSS OVER, FWD, 4X4, AWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE with Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3HD46R04H648655

Stock: 648655A

Certified Pre-Owned: No