Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Intrepid SE

    167,728 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid ES
    used

    2004 Dodge Intrepid ES

    77,976 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Dodge Intrepid SE

    171,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE
    used

    2002 Dodge Intrepid SE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid ES in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Intrepid ES

    223,925 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE
    used

    2002 Dodge Intrepid SE

    228,331 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Intrepid ES in Off White/Cream
    used

    2001 Dodge Intrepid ES

    80,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,993

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T
    used

    2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T

    177,998 miles

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Intrepid
    used

    2000 Dodge Intrepid

    84,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,650

    Details
  • 1999 Dodge Intrepid
    used

    1999 Dodge Intrepid

    154,293 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,799

    Details

Suprisingly Good
RatherPleased,10/04/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
My wife bought this car secondhand while we were engaged. Shortly after, I ended up inheriting it after my car died. I would have never gone out of my way to buy an Intrepid, as Chryslers have an iffy reputation for resale. Ours must have been built while the workers were in a good mood, because despite having some odd problems which stem from wonky workmanship, this car has been an absolute tank that keeps going and going and going. At 120K, the 2.7 doesn't leak or burn a drop of oil and still gets me a respectable 23-24 MPG with hard highway driving (I travel for work). At 80 MPH, it passes anything on the highway and climbs hills without losing any momentum. The AC is incredible, and I like the fact that it uses old-school knobs that don't require my attention to operate. The ride is old-school big-car comfy, complete with bench seats and a column shifter. Being a big driver with long legs, I appreciate this vanishing feature greatly. It's not perfect, as the fit-and-finish on this car is spotty. Overall, it's a good looking ride and does it's job very well. I drive HARD for work (about 2,700-3,000 miles per month) and I refuse to have car payments. This ride is a real workhorse. The Good: Good engine, amazing AC/Heat, thick seats, epic legroom (front and rear), huge trunk, handles well (doesn't feel like the big boat that it is), nice brakes, heavy front-wheel-drive setup makes this a good winter/snow car, great gear ratios for freeway driving, and structurally safe. The Bad: Interior plastics are classic Mopar junk, door handles break easily on these, driver's window track is broken, CD player skips (the car is old), and the transmission has wonky gearing that favors freeway over city (you have to stomp it around town and gas mileage suffers), and the most insane battery location in the history of cars (you have to remove a tire to get to it). Overall: Maybe ours is a rare gem, but with proper care and feeding, the Intrepid is a decent secondhand car. Good first car for teenagers/college kids because it's big and safe, but they have a spotty reputation so keep your eyes open.
