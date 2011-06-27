  1. Home
2002 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of passenger/luggage capacity, agile handling, powerful engines.
  • Dated ergonomics, blind spots when backing up, engine noise when pressed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

You can't deny it, the Intrepid is a big car. It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car. And with a choice of three well-equipped modes, the Intrepid can serve as anything from a stylish family sedan to a bargain sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Family-sedan buyers typically want four things in a car: room, style, safety and reliability. Dodge delivers all of this and more in the Intrepid. Equipped with a huge interior and trunk, and proving itself dependable over the long haul, the Dodge Intrepid represents an excellent argument to avoid cookie-cutter Accords and Camrys for a car with personality.

With its cab-forward design and gracefully sweeping lines, the Intrepid is a combination of space efficiency and attractive looks. Even though this car's design is now five years old, it still looks fresh.

The sporty theme of the Intrepid's exterior is carried through to its cabin with a clean cockpit-style layout and sweeping dash. The low placement of the stereo and its fussy controls show that the aged ergonomics leave a bit to be desired, but plenty of room for five adults makes that a petty annoyance at best.

The Intrepid lineup consists of base SE, mid-level ES and road-burner R/T. The SE is fitted with a 2.7-liter 200-horsepower V6; air conditioning; four-wheel disc brakes; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; and stereo with cassette player. Moving up to the ES brings antilock brakes (now with electronic brake force distribution that apportions maximum braking power to the wheels with the most grip), foglamps, alloy wheels, power driver seat, keyless entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Newly optional for the ES is the bigger (3.5-liter) V6 packing 234 horsepower.

Step up to the SXT and you'll get more power (244 ponies) from its standard 3.5-liter V6, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, CD player and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and shifter.

The high-performance R/T adds even more serious hardware, such as a sport suspension, free-flow exhaust and upgraded brakes, to the SXT's impressive features list.

All Intrepids have a four-speed automatic mated to the V6 engines, and this year, only the R/T has the AutoStick automanual gearbox. The AutoStick allows manual-style gearchanging, but it will still shift automatically, if need be, to avoid over-revving the engine or starting out in a tall gear should the driver forget to change up or down.

If interior space is your number one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. Rated a large car by the EPA, Intrepid competes with smaller models in price. Room is ample for five adults, and for a family of four, this Dodge seems downright cavernous. It's almost limo-like.

The popular mid-priced sedan segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge makes a strong case for itself. The Intrepid, with its good looks, stable ride and commodious cabin, has carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.

2002 Highlights

A few functional upgrades take place. The 3.2-liter V6 is dropped as the 3.5-liter engine becomes an option on the ES model, a new SXT model debuts, sporting the R/T's higher-output engine, and the antilock brakes now have Electronic Brakeforce Distribution.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Intrepid.

5(65%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
86 reviews
86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Chrysler Intrepid ES (V6 3.5L)
cheldon,08/13/2013
Bought car new in 2002. Now has 365,000km on a never serviced engine except regular oil changes and one set of platinum spark plugs. But, the engine fault light kept coming on. Noticed that it did so after a rain or during damp weather. Argued with the dealer who replaced all sensors, on-board computer, new wiring harness after telling me not to tell him how to do his job. Took Chrysler to court, won the suit, got all my money back that wasn't covered under the warranty and took car to independent mechanic who replaced the gasket between the gas tank and the car body and have had no problems since then. He said he had done so with many Dodge/Chryslers.
Best car I ever had!!
Doug,10/31/2009
I currently have 213,000 miles and still running fine. No transmission or engine rebuild yet (knock on wood). Guess this car was built on Wednesday at the factory. Still driving it every day and honestly can't complain. I hope to run it to a 1 million miles+
2.7 is expensive to maintain
mark f,08/05/2010
Bought ours used and we thought we got a great buy. Then the problems started to hit us. Thermostat went out was $160 to replace it because a normal man without a car hoist can't get to it, REALLY! Then 1 of the 2 ELECTRIC fans that cool the motor went out. Then it kept over heating anyway. Come to find out, it's the water pump. It is made to leak a tiny amount of water as it starts to go out. Causing you to over heat. $600 minimum to replace as it is inside the motor. Since they have to take off the timing belt, might as well replace it too, another $125 in parts. My mechanic said to use 5w-20 synthetic oil only! Other oils cause build-up in side the motor causing them to blow!
Nothing but problems
Rick,09/25/2008
After reading all of these reviews from when people first bought their Intrepid I'd like to hear from anyone that still owns a 2.7 L. I bought mine used with low miles and thought I got a deal. Then the problems started. Water pump, timing chain, tensioners and on and on. I believe the 2.7 is a lemon.
See all 86 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
