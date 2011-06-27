  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
2003 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of passenger and luggage capacity, agile handling, powerful engines.
  • Dated ergonomics, blind spots when backing up, engine noise when pressed.
Dodge Intrepid for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car. And with a choice of three well-equipped models, the Intrepid can serve as anything from a stylish family sedan to a bargain sports sedan.

2003 Highlights

The high-performance R/T model is dropped, although the new SXT offers virtually all of the go-fast goodies, including the 244-horsepower V6 and firmer suspension tuning. Music buffs will appreciate the new six-disc CD changer that replaces the former four-disc unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Intrepid.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE DODGES!
becca1984,08/27/2014
I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of!
12 years old, 186K miles and still running like new
Jason Foster,04/14/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Bought new in 2003, this car never let me down or left me stranded. Replaced generator at 121K (2011), front-left wheel bearing hub in 2015 (180K), total cost for both repairs $300 (self-replaced). Original exhaust system still solid. Replaced front pads and rotors at 120K, rear at 140K. Gone thru two batteries as well. A good, simple, cheap car.
DODGE INTREPID LOYALIST
Robert Jackson,08/11/2003
I have now leased my second Dodge Intrepid since late 1999. I was very pleased with the 2000 model, so I decided to lease a 2003 model which now the base model is the SE unlike 2000.
Never Again
pepsi512,02/08/2009
Stay Away, I will never own Dodge again. within 1 month of owning, blown head gasget, blown pressure relief valve, Replaced. Then engine lght stays on..no power uphills, sludge build up in engine (oil changed correclty) Misses, overheats. Can't see when backing up vision field limited. I would highly recommend if you are thinking of buying an intrepid research not only this year but many others have severe engine trouble. I can't wait to trade it in if I can ever get it to run long enough to trade in! Value drops.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

