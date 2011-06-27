2003 Dodge Intrepid Review
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of passenger and luggage capacity, agile handling, powerful engines.
- Dated ergonomics, blind spots when backing up, engine noise when pressed.
List Price Estimate
$1,332 - $2,921
Edmunds' Expert Review
It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car. And with a choice of three well-equipped models, the Intrepid can serve as anything from a stylish family sedan to a bargain sports sedan.
2003 Highlights
The high-performance R/T model is dropped, although the new SXT offers virtually all of the go-fast goodies, including the 244-horsepower V6 and firmer suspension tuning. Music buffs will appreciate the new six-disc CD changer that replaces the former four-disc unit.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Intrepid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
becca1984,08/27/2014
I recently purchased my 2nd Dodge Intrepid. They are very dependable cars,as long as they're taken care of. My 1st Intrepid was a 2000. Owned it 3 years and only replaced a tire rod and the power steering pump(previous owner neglected it). I accumulated alot of miles on that car. When I let it go it had 215,000 miles and still going strong. My current intrepid is a 2003. Sitting at 146,000. Excellent car. I change my oil every 5,000 miles. 4qts of synthetic blend oil and 1 qt of Lucas engine treatment. These cars are CHAMPS as long as they're taken care of!
Jason Foster,04/14/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
Bought new in 2003, this car never let me down or left me stranded. Replaced generator at 121K (2011), front-left wheel bearing hub in 2015 (180K), total cost for both repairs $300 (self-replaced). Original exhaust system still solid. Replaced front pads and rotors at 120K, rear at 140K. Gone thru two batteries as well. A good, simple, cheap car.
Robert Jackson,08/11/2003
I have now leased my second Dodge Intrepid since late 1999. I was very pleased with the 2000 model, so I decided to lease a 2003 model which now the base model is the SE unlike 2000.
pepsi512,02/08/2009
Stay Away, I will never own Dodge again. within 1 month of owning, blown head gasget, blown pressure relief valve, Replaced. Then engine lght stays on..no power uphills, sludge build up in engine (oil changed correclty) Misses, overheats. Can't see when backing up vision field limited. I would highly recommend if you are thinking of buying an intrepid research not only this year but many others have severe engine trouble. I can't wait to trade it in if I can ever get it to run long enough to trade in! Value drops.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
