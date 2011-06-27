1999 Dodge Intrepid Review
Pros & Cons
- Large interior, available 3.2-liter V6 engine on the ES model, good looks.
- Facing tough competition from home and abroad.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The second generation Intrepid is here at last. Completely redesigned last year, the Intrepid is a sedan that has the graceful styling of a coupe, thanks to a continuation of Chrysler's cab-forward design. Dodge's trademark crosshair grille dominates the front end along with two large, sparkling headlights. And the new Intrepid is powered by your choice of two new V6 engines.
Introduced just five years ago, the Intrepid gets its latest styling cues from the ESX show car. Leave it to Chrysler to make a sedan attractive. Originally a showcase for cab-forward design, Intrepid has done well for Dodge in its short lifetime, and has been the division's best-selling car for the past four years.
Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed much of a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the midsize family sedan category. While the Taurus remains a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.
If interior space is your number one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge is making a strong case for itself, offering the Intrepid with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 225 horsepower for the ES model.
The upper-level ES trim is worth every penny. Aside from a few visual enhancements such as fog lights and 16-inch aluminum wheels, the ES has optional low-speed traction control to reduce slipping, and an optional sunroof. Best of all, the ES comes with an extra 25 horsepower provided by the silky-smooth V6 engine.
Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Intrepid. These looks will endure for some time to come, and the car will truly live up to its name.
1999 Highlights
