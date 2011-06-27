  1. Home
1999 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, available 3.2-liter V6 engine on the ES model, good looks.
  • Facing tough competition from home and abroad.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The second generation Intrepid is here at last. Completely redesigned last year, the Intrepid is a sedan that has the graceful styling of a coupe, thanks to a continuation of Chrysler's cab-forward design. Dodge's trademark crosshair grille dominates the front end along with two large, sparkling headlights. And the new Intrepid is powered by your choice of two new V6 engines.

Introduced just five years ago, the Intrepid gets its latest styling cues from the ESX show car. Leave it to Chrysler to make a sedan attractive. Originally a showcase for cab-forward design, Intrepid has done well for Dodge in its short lifetime, and has been the division's best-selling car for the past four years.

Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed much of a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the midsize family sedan category. While the Taurus remains a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, has carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.

If interior space is your number one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Dodge is making a strong case for itself, offering the Intrepid with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 225 horsepower for the ES model.

The upper-level ES trim is worth every penny. Aside from a few visual enhancements such as fog lights and 16-inch aluminum wheels, the ES has optional low-speed traction control to reduce slipping, and an optional sunroof. Best of all, the ES comes with an extra 25 horsepower provided by the silky-smooth V6 engine.

Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Intrepid. These looks will endure for some time to come, and the car will truly live up to its name.

1999 Highlights

Minor appearance tweaks such as chrome badging and improved floor carpeting debut for 1999. A new engine immobilizer is available on the ES.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Intrepid.

5(30%)
4(33%)
3(27%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
3.8
120 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
arcticslalom,03/04/2013
Wife has this car for past 7 years. We ran it till 220,000 miles and sold it for $1000. What a great car. 28 mpg, very reliable. The car held together very well. Almost everything worked perfectly when we sold it. It was her car through medical school, residency, fellowship and finally her first year as an MD. Just based on this car, I would certainly buy another dodge car. Can't say enough about the engine and transmission. I've owned nissan's for years, but this dodge really proved that the domestics are doing some things right in the sedan category.
TANK!
smiley,03/17/2010
I have owned my 99 intrepid for about 6 months put it through hell and back. a week after i got it i smeared a deer. sat in the garage till Jan. got the new door and fender that was messed up from hitting the deer. yesterday i rear ended someone and totaled his car. only scratched my car. I hit him doing 40. and I'm still driving it. no problems besides deployed airbags now. Love this car! I'm getting another one!
Use synthetic oil in the 2.7 engine
Baby this car ,06/29/2010
I've driven this car daily for 4 1/2 years, I have 160,000 on it currently, and the only things I've had to fix are the electric cooling fans, starter, alternator, battery, and a couple of trans sensors. I've studied this engine, and to take care of the sludge problem you need to run pure synthetic oil of the best variety you can find, it will pay for itself by giving you more performance, better gas mileage, and of course not blowing up. Most people treat their cars like crap and expect them to do everything cheaply, these folks will be the ones with the blown engines at 60,000. Also, run premium gas, that will also pay for itself with better mileage. Good car, I'll get 350,000 out of it
CAR-LESS
Jean,12/29/2005
The car started off great and roomy enough for two kids, great trunk space. I sit here today car-less because the engine is gone. For the past six years we have dealt with sensors going out, airconditioning, and oil pan problems. The rear passenger window rolls up when it wants to. Steer away from this car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
