Consumer Rating
(58)
1997 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, optional 3.5-liter V-6 engine, good looks
  • Poor headlight performance, final year before redesign
Dodge Intrepid for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until the Intrepid was introduced in 1992, no domestic manufacturer had posed much of a threat to the best-selling Ford Taurus in the midsize family sedan category. While the Taurus remained a strong seller, the Intrepid, with its good looks and commodious cabin, carved a niche for itself on this crowded and scarred battleground.

This year marks the final selling season for the first-generation Intrepid. An all new car is due in 1998, therefore changes to the current model are few. Base models can be equipped with a Sport Group that includes the 3.5-liter V6 engine from the ES model. An upgraded cassette stereo is installed in base cars, and the sharp bolt-on wheel covers that should have debuted in 1996 finally make it to production. Automatic transmissions have new software controlling shifts, and Deep Amethyst Pearl paint is the single fresh color for 1997.

The top-of-the-line ES is our favorite Intrepid. It goes, stops and turns as well as some lighter and seemingly more nimble cars. Inside, the ES has seating for five, a floor-mounted shifter, and sporty black-on-white gauges. Underhood, an optional 214-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 powers the front wheels with alacrity. Unfortunately, a loaded ES tips the scales in the high 20s, but for that kind of money you get leather seats, a CD player, a sunroof and a host of other luxury conveniences. Base model Intrepids eschew the ES's handsome trimming and aluminum wheels, but retain the fundamentals that make this sedan so good.

Will the Intrepid remain competitive against the Ford Taurus and the smooth new Toyota Camry? Time will tell. If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Intrepid is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars though, so do some comparison shopping before settling on the big Dodge.

1997 Highlights

Few changes as first-generation Intrepid enters final year of production. A Sport Group including the 3.5-liter V6 engine is optional on base models, which also get an upgraded cassette stereo standard. Bolt-on wheel covers debut, and a new exterior color is introduced. Automatic transmissions get new software.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Dodge Intrepid.

5(57%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unreliable
Kendall,11/15/2006
I owned the car for 3 months and in those three months it overheated, didn't start due to a computer issue, needed $700 worth of front end work (a major issue with all Intrepids according to my mechanic), needed new tires and alignment, and to top the cake, the transmission went (yet another popular issue with Intrepids). I spent another $1700 on rebuilding the engine. You tell me how my experience with the Intrepid was.
Great car
harrison,10/29/2007
I bought this car with 34,000 miles it now has 184,000 and still running fine. I have never had any major repairs. My car gets 32 mpg on the highway. Wish they still made Intrepids, I would buy another one.
TROUBLE!!!!
Tam,09/17/2009
The intrepid was my first car and at first I loved it until a month later it started giving me problems. Every month I had to buy a new tire and my transmission went completely out like a few weeks ago and my battery died like five times or so for no reason. My water pump went out and overall the car stinks!
My Second One
HotTopMan,10/24/2008
This is my second ES AUTOSTICK, and like the first one I love it. Great car, no problems. Made to take the abuse. Just minor repairs, like any other car. People do not remember that you do have to replace parts they wear out eventually. I have 196,000 on it now and it is going strong. Still as powerful as a new car. One suggestion to people, this is not a good car for a first time drive, too much power, too large.
See all 58 reviews of the 1997 Dodge Intrepid
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid?

