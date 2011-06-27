1993 Dodge Intrepid Review
Other years
$728 - $1,697
1993 Highlights
This midsize car represents the beginning of a revolution at Chrysler. Introducing cab-forward styling, Intrepid is powered by one of two V6 engines and comes in base or ES trim. ES model has four-wheel disc brakes. ABS is optional on base and ES. All Intrepids are equipped with dual airbags and height-adjustable seatbelts, while an integrated child seat is optional.
Joe Szrom,04/07/2002
My AC broke at 40k and my Transmission and electrical system went together at 57k!!!!!!
Cardoso,04/22/2002
This is a great car to drive, also easy hands on to engine, looks great, drives great, even smells greeat. I recomend it to anyone.
ewing20,05/15/2002
I've been driving this car since 93 and its the most reliable car i've ever driven not to mention stylish and comfortable. The only two problems i've had were the headlights beam are spread way to far and the spark plug wires are to hard to change you have to take the whole plate off to get to them and if you don't do it yourself it cost you around $400 dollars for the dealership to do it.
Whisky7,07/28/2002
I've owned this car for 4 years now, and no problems at all the last 2. When I bought the car, my mechanic (not a dealer) said "nice car, but buy the warranty" Was he ever right! In the first two years replaced the AC, 2 water pumps, alternator, starter, and battery (all covered under warranty). Other than that, just change the oil every 3000, the plugs every year, gas it up and GO!
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5300 rpm
