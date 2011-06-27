  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1993 Dodge Intrepid Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

This midsize car represents the beginning of a revolution at Chrysler. Introducing cab-forward styling, Intrepid is powered by one of two V6 engines and comes in base or ES trim. ES model has four-wheel disc brakes. ABS is optional on base and ES. All Intrepids are equipped with dual airbags and height-adjustable seatbelts, while an integrated child seat is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Intrepid.

5(46%)
4(8%)
3(23%)
2(23%)
1(0%)
3.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

To many problems!!!!!!
Joe Szrom,04/07/2002
My AC broke at 40k and my Transmission and electrical system went together at 57k!!!!!!
Best Car on Earth
Cardoso,04/22/2002
This is a great car to drive, also easy hands on to engine, looks great, drives great, even smells greeat. I recomend it to anyone.
Reliable
ewing20,05/15/2002
I've been driving this car since 93 and its the most reliable car i've ever driven not to mention stylish and comfortable. The only two problems i've had were the headlights beam are spread way to far and the spark plug wires are to hard to change you have to take the whole plate off to get to them and if you don't do it yourself it cost you around $400 dollars for the dealership to do it.
A Fun, Sporty Large Sedan
Whisky7,07/28/2002
I've owned this car for 4 years now, and no problems at all the last 2. When I bought the car, my mechanic (not a dealer) said "nice car, but buy the warranty" Was he ever right! In the first two years replaced the AC, 2 water pumps, alternator, starter, and battery (all covered under warranty). Other than that, just change the oil every 3000, the plugs every year, gas it up and GO!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge Intrepid

Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

