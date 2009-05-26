  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid

2004 Dodge Intrepid
List Price Estimate
$1,645 - $3,422
Consumer Rating
(109)

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of passenger and luggage capacity, agile handling, powerful engines.
  • Dated ergonomics, blind spots when backing up, engine noise when pressed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car. And with a choice of three well-equipped models, the Intrepid can serve as anything from a stylish family sedan to a bargain sport sedan.

2004 Highlights

No changes for 2004.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Intrepid.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 109 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Suprisingly Good
RatherPleased,
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)

My wife bought this car secondhand while we were engaged. Shortly after, I ended up inheriting it after my car died. I would have never gone out of my way to buy an Intrepid, as Chryslers have an iffy reputation for resale. Ours must have been built while the workers were in a good mood, because despite having some odd problems which stem from wonky workmanship, this car has been an absolute tank that keeps going and going and going. At 120K, the 2.7 doesn't leak or burn a drop of oil and still gets me a respectable 23-24 MPG with hard highway driving (I travel for work). At 80 MPH, it passes anything on the highway and climbs hills without losing any momentum. The AC is incredible, and I like the fact that it uses old-school knobs that don't require my attention to operate. The ride is old-school big-car comfy, complete with bench seats and a column shifter. Being a big driver with long legs, I appreciate this vanishing feature greatly. It's not perfect, as the fit-and-finish on this car is spotty. Overall, it's a good looking ride and does it's job very well. I drive HARD for work (about 2,700-3,000 miles per month) and I refuse to have car payments. This ride is a real workhorse. The Good: Good engine, amazing AC/Heat, thick seats, epic legroom (front and rear), huge trunk, handles well (doesn't feel like the big boat that it is), nice brakes, heavy front-wheel-drive setup makes this a good winter/snow car, great gear ratios for freeway driving, and structurally safe. The Bad: Interior plastics are classic Mopar junk, door handles break easily on these, driver's window track is broken, CD player skips (the car is old), and the transmission has wonky gearing that favors freeway over city (you have to stomp it around town and gas mileage suffers), and the most insane battery location in the history of cars (you have to remove a tire to get to it). Overall: Maybe ours is a rare gem, but with proper care and feeding, the Intrepid is a decent secondhand car. Good first car for teenagers/college kids because it's big and safe, but they have a spotty reputation so keep your eyes open.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Police Intrepid
renrut,

I purchased this car a couple years ago at 139K from a state police auction. It was an unmarked car. Since then, I have racked up 51K miles and now have 190K on it, only having to replace tires, battery and brakes. Fun to drive.The 3.5 L Hi-output V6 is awesome! Edmunds and KBB need to include the police version on their sites as style choices.

4.5 out of 5 stars, 2004 Dodge Intrepid Review
brooke6,

I owned a 2004 Dodge Intrepid for about 9 months. It ran great. No major problems. I think all we replaced was the battery and we had a slow leak in our tires. One day my mom and i were driving home and a driver fell asleep and crossed the line and struck our Intrepid. Completly totaled our car, but it saved our lives. The cops at the scene said if we had been in a different vehicle we probably wouldn't have made it out. This car is VERY safe and i thank God that we had been riding in that car on that day. We got roughly 24-28mpg and it rides really smooth. Cons: shape of car makes tricky blind spots, and has long nose. Huge trunk space and easy handeling. Reccomend this car to anyone!

4.625 out of 5 stars, owned intrepids 5 years
Ray K,

This is my 2nd intrepid, my son has the 1st one ,an '03 SE 2.7L engine with 100K miles. The '03 has had only 2 repairs totaling $450 (air cond line & ignition key swithc) besides brakes (which lasted a long time). Because of '03 reliability, I bought an '04 with low mileage. Have had 5 months with no problems. 2.7L engines do require frequent oil changes. I used Mobil 1 and the engine is whisper quiet with 100K miles (no other oil would produce these results). The new one is a 3.5L but I still use Mobil 1. These are great road cars but are hard to park & backup due to poor visibility. I obviously like them & will buy another one, even when they are 10 years old.

Write a review

See all 109 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl 4A
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
SXT 4dr Sedan features & specs
SXT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6400 rpm
ES 4dr Sedan features & specs
ES 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

Is the Dodge Intrepid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Intrepid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Intrepid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Intrepid gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Intrepid has 18.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Intrepid.

Is the Dodge Intrepid reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Intrepid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Intrepid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Intrepid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2004 Dodge Intrepid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Dodge Intrepid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 Intrepid is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2004 Dodge Intrepid?

The least-expensive 2004 Dodge Intrepid is the 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,385.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,385
  • SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,105
  • ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,415
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Intrepid?

If you're interested in the Dodge Intrepid, the next question is, which Intrepid model is right for you? Intrepid variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

More about the 2004 Dodge Intrepid

Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2004 Dodge Intrepid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Dodge Intrepid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Intrepid 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Intrepid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Intrepid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Dodge Intrepid.

