Estimated values
1994 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,318
|$1,698
|Clean
|$510
|$1,164
|$1,504
|Average
|$372
|$856
|$1,116
|Rough
|$234
|$548
|$728
