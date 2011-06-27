Used 2008 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews
The Beast!
Where do I start? In two words this car is "a beast"! The combination of the horsepower and torque on this car is ridiculously amazing! I've been driving this car for about 6 months now & it sill amazes me. Mostly no cars on the road can compete with it (there's only a few that can). Given the aggressive looks on the outside, the blazing speed on this beast, the enormous amount of space in the interior, etc. This car is like no other (its in a class all by itself). Especially when you factor in all the great features and qualities this car has for the amount of money it costs this car is among the elite. I can go on & on about this car but my best advice is to drive one and see for yourself.
Theft City
I recently purchased a Dodge Charger 8 months ago and already my car has been broken into twice, both times the thieves used some kind of slim jim device and it took only seconds. All Chargers are easy to break into like this and I warn anyone who is going to purchase one to immediately get an alarm installed on it!!!
lemon--should have been yellow
In cold weather relay shorts the car still starts but no heat, no radio & gear shifter won't move. Passenger side front power window occasionally quits working. Have replaced tie rod ends, (floor pedal assembly& throttle controls twice) & now it needs a new heater core. It't definitely fun but a financial drain. It may have a lifetrain powertrain warranty but not worth the hassles. This is not a keeper
Dad's Car !
After driving around a Honda CR-V for a year I needed a new car because that Honda is boring! This R/T is a blast the HEMI roars or just chills whenever you want this car does it. Nice roomy cabin, heated seats, nice back seat for the kids and much more ! For the money you can beat this car If I wanted a Honda I would have bought a Honda.
Best vehicle I have ever owned!
I bought my charger in late 2008 and I still own it. I cannot seem to find myself wanting to trade it in due to having no problems with it. I wrecked it back in early 2010 and even with all the repairs that were done at the dodge dealership I have had good luck so far... This is my 2nd dodge I have owned and plan on sticking with it.
