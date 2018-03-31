1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is honestly difficult to do because I believe in chances. BUT! After having continuous problems from day one, I have to do my part so hopefully attention is brought to the issues I experienced. May 2017 - Bought a new MX5. The secondary key was "with the manager at his house, in his night stand." Was told repeatedly that it would be brought in and they would give me a call when it was brought back. A month and a half later, they decide to cut a new key instead. Good thing I never needed the spare in that time. The tint which was added after purchasing the vehicle, began bubbling after three weeks of install on the passenger and back windows. New tint added by same facility. June 2017 - Tint began bubbling again after three weeks. Returned car again to have tint replaced. They said give it some more time and the bubbles should, "work themselves out." Was also told the tint should take 1-2 days to complete. Got the car back in 3-4 days. Good thing it wasn't my primary. August 2017 - Returned from a short vacation out of town to find my car dead while sitting for two weeks. Was told that I shouldn't leave anything plugged into the USB charger while away and that even a phone charger will draw from the battery and drain the battery. Jumped the car and drove it to the dealership and had a new battery replacement done. Also, to find that the rear tint AGAIN was starting to bubble in multiple places. Tint was replaced AGAIN and they said give it some additional time, that the weather is likely causing the bubbling since we do have extreme heat in this area during the summer. September - October 2017 - I continuously observe bubbles in the tint, but will "give it time to see them dissolve on their own." October 2017 - After returning from a vacation after two weeks, I AGAIN return to my car to discover yet again that it is dead! Nothing is plugged in, no after market parts installed, NOTHING other than stock equipment and a perfectly clean interior. I jump the car, once idling the dash lights, the console gauge lights, and headlights flicker randomly. I allow 10-15 minutes of charging off the alternator and drive for around 15-20 minutes. The engine light stayed on the entire time and upon returning home, I turn the vehicle off and attempt to re-start the vehicle and nothing. Car is completely dead. Meaning the system isn't charging now or the NEW battery they installed isn't holding a charge. This was the time I decided enough is enough. I have purchased a car that is not holding up to its value and am tired of wasting my time with a NEW car that should NOT be having these issues. Took the car into the service station and requested to speak with the service manager and the GM at the same time to prevent from having to repeat myself. In a very frustrating and explicit manner, with no direction of frustration driven towards them personally which I clearly stated before speaking, I explained the months of BS I have been dealing with after purchasing this new car. Sandy Harris(Service Manager) was clearly capable of listening and understanding my frustrations as she listened and could agree to my issues and offer suggestions in handling the situation. However, Lannin Norkeveck, the General Manager and highest authority began to take the situation personally and began badgering and belittling my complaints as if to stir the pot and cause nothing better than to worsen the situation. You have to be there to understand or be able to listen to the recording I have of the situation but in short, I told them that after dealing with all this I would be leaving my review online and making sure that this issue is heard at a higher level. Once that was said, Mr. Norkeveck, looked at me immediately and said, "If you're going to do that and leave bad reviews, then I refuse to help you with your vehicle!" Completely blown away by his remark, I replied, "Really, that's what you want to do huh?" To which he replied, "Yes." So I stood up and walked out of the office and on my way out I ask for his card and if he would sign something that says that's how he wished to go about handling this. To which he agreed and began walking to his office. While following him to his office he turned around and stated that leaving reviews was unnecessary and not helping anything. I told him that it was most necessary and that there are numerous people here up and down the chain of command that are aware of my frustrations since I have literally spoken with EVERY manager here and nothing seems to help. Mr. Norkeveck began telling me that he is now going to call the police for making threats! Making threats to leave bad reviews about the service at Hall Mazda! I laughed and said for him to please do so if that's truly how ridiculous he wants to look. He walked away and returned 10 minutes later with his card with a completely different attitude, the attitude you'd expect from a GM. However he still pleaded to not leave a bad review. The tine IS STILL BUBBLING!!!! Read more