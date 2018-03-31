Customer Reviews of Hall Mazda Virginia Beach
Excellent 'no pressure' experience like none other I've ever experienced
by 03/31/2018on
Purchased a used car here and this was the 3rd time I was buying a used car. I've been to plenty of dealerships to say that this was my best experience ever. Robert Pena and Leanne were the people you should ask for. No gimmicks or up sale tactics and very jovial, honest people. I hope to purchase more cars from them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SICK AND TIRED, 6 MONTHS LATER
by 10/25/2017on
This is honestly difficult to do because I believe in chances. BUT! After having continuous problems from day one, I have to do my part so hopefully attention is brought to the issues I experienced. May 2017 - Bought a new MX5. The secondary key was "with the manager at his house, in his night stand." Was told repeatedly that it would be brought in and they would give me a call when it was brought back. A month and a half later, they decide to cut a new key instead. Good thing I never needed the spare in that time. The tint which was added after purchasing the vehicle, began bubbling after three weeks of install on the passenger and back windows. New tint added by same facility. June 2017 - Tint began bubbling again after three weeks. Returned car again to have tint replaced. They said give it some more time and the bubbles should, "work themselves out." Was also told the tint should take 1-2 days to complete. Got the car back in 3-4 days. Good thing it wasn't my primary. August 2017 - Returned from a short vacation out of town to find my car dead while sitting for two weeks. Was told that I shouldn't leave anything plugged into the USB charger while away and that even a phone charger will draw from the battery and drain the battery. Jumped the car and drove it to the dealership and had a new battery replacement done. Also, to find that the rear tint AGAIN was starting to bubble in multiple places. Tint was replaced AGAIN and they said give it some additional time, that the weather is likely causing the bubbling since we do have extreme heat in this area during the summer. September - October 2017 - I continuously observe bubbles in the tint, but will "give it time to see them dissolve on their own." October 2017 - After returning from a vacation after two weeks, I AGAIN return to my car to discover yet again that it is dead! Nothing is plugged in, no after market parts installed, NOTHING other than stock equipment and a perfectly clean interior. I jump the car, once idling the dash lights, the console gauge lights, and headlights flicker randomly. I allow 10-15 minutes of charging off the alternator and drive for around 15-20 minutes. The engine light stayed on the entire time and upon returning home, I turn the vehicle off and attempt to re-start the vehicle and nothing. Car is completely dead. Meaning the system isn't charging now or the NEW battery they installed isn't holding a charge. This was the time I decided enough is enough. I have purchased a car that is not holding up to its value and am tired of wasting my time with a NEW car that should NOT be having these issues. Took the car into the service station and requested to speak with the service manager and the GM at the same time to prevent from having to repeat myself. In a very frustrating and explicit manner, with no direction of frustration driven towards them personally which I clearly stated before speaking, I explained the months of BS I have been dealing with after purchasing this new car. Sandy Harris(Service Manager) was clearly capable of listening and understanding my frustrations as she listened and could agree to my issues and offer suggestions in handling the situation. However, Lannin Norkeveck, the General Manager and highest authority began to take the situation personally and began badgering and belittling my complaints as if to stir the pot and cause nothing better than to worsen the situation. You have to be there to understand or be able to listen to the recording I have of the situation but in short, I told them that after dealing with all this I would be leaving my review online and making sure that this issue is heard at a higher level. Once that was said, Mr. Norkeveck, looked at me immediately and said, "If you're going to do that and leave bad reviews, then I refuse to help you with your vehicle!" Completely blown away by his remark, I replied, "Really, that's what you want to do huh?" To which he replied, "Yes." So I stood up and walked out of the office and on my way out I ask for his card and if he would sign something that says that's how he wished to go about handling this. To which he agreed and began walking to his office. While following him to his office he turned around and stated that leaving reviews was unnecessary and not helping anything. I told him that it was most necessary and that there are numerous people here up and down the chain of command that are aware of my frustrations since I have literally spoken with EVERY manager here and nothing seems to help. Mr. Norkeveck began telling me that he is now going to call the police for making threats! Making threats to leave bad reviews about the service at Hall Mazda! I laughed and said for him to please do so if that's truly how ridiculous he wants to look. He walked away and returned 10 minutes later with his card with a completely different attitude, the attitude you'd expect from a GM. However he still pleaded to not leave a bad review. The tine IS STILL BUBBLING!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great car-buyng experience!
by 05/23/2017on
Very friendly, helpful, personable staff. We look forward to doing business with them in the future! Jonathan was an awesome salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great dealership, I plan to buy my next car from here!
by 05/20/2017on
I had a fantastic experience buying my used 2010 Mazda 3 here! Ernest Bridgette was very patient and worked hard to get me into a car that I am very happy with and that fit into my budget. He was very straightforward and honest, as he was upfront with the condition of the cars I looked at and helped me look through the CarFax histories for each. The overall shopping and buying experience was great, and I did not feel pressured through almost the whole process. They did turn up the pressure at the end of the buying process to buy an extended warranty and other services, but I think that's pretty standard fare for a dealership purchase. I will definitely come back the next time I'm in the market for a car. Very positive experience overall, and I highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
2016 Grand Touring Mazda CX-9 All Wheel Drive
by 01/20/2017on
My wife has been a Minivan mom since 2006. Since our children have reached adulthood, she wanted to drive something new and stylish that reflected her new freedom. She had her eyes set on a small to mid-size SUV and we test drove vehicles ranging from Lexus RX-350 to the Acura RDX/MDX. Purchasing a Mazda SUV was not on our radar but by chance, we saw a white Mazda CX-9 in the parking lot while visiting banking institution. I was truly impressed with its beautiful design and strong curb appeal. We did some research and utilized TrueCar auto website to set up an appointment to test drive. The Hall Mazda team was the first to respond. Upon arriving at the dealership on a gloomy day, I was not in a particularly good mood. But all soon changed upon meeting with our Sales Representative - Joshua Boystel. He was extremely friendly and professional. He made my wife fell special and respected and he thoroughly discussed all the features of the vehicle. We then took the SUV for a test drive and that is when my wife knew that she wanted this vehicle. The interior quality and design rivaled the luxury competitors and the pricing was within our budget. We did not plan on purchasing that day but because of the overall experience we purchased that vehicle and I am once again the best husband in the world according to my wife:) Everyone from the sales rep to the financing department were welcoming and engaging. The General Manager personally thanked us for choosing their establishment and congratulated us on our purchase. We are 1st time Mazda buyers and are excited to be apart of the Mazda family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE IT!!
by 01/03/2017on
I bought a 2012 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring that to a super great job Ely! I had a wonderful experience because of his ability to jump in and be genuinely interested in helping me from the beginning to the end of the process. I have been to countless dealerships and side lots where no one would even bother to approach myself or my parents. Or would put undue pressure to go outside my budget. Not these guys! Ely and the Hall Mazda team were so helpful and personable. After months of disappointment and exhausting research I finally found my dream car...upon my first visit at that. I wish I came here first! Needless to say, I'm excited to be a part of the Hall Mazda family and they have become a part of ours too. Thank you so much to Ely as well as Jose and Fred! Completely love my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Insanely Happy Customer
by 11/22/2016on
I hate car shopping. Hate it. Hate it. HATE IT. Fortunately for me I was blessed and impressed with the incredible team at Hall Mazda in Virginia Beach. The service was beyond excellent, Ernest, Fred and Steve were there for me every step of the way and always available to help and answer any and all of my questions. My dreaded outlook on car buying has changed entirely Thanks to this wonderful sales team. I am VERY happy with my CX-5 and I will definitely be returning to them for future vehicle purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent sales experience
by 11/02/2016on
Everyone was incredibly helpful. Josh was my salesman. He was quick to approach me on the lot after I'd arrived at around 10:00 a.m., and was with me through every step until I sealed the deal on my new car at 5pm. He never seemed put out by the fact that I took my time to thoroughly consider all my options (even when I was crunching numbers for about 45 minutes at his desk.) He took me on two test drives. One of them was a vehicle I was planning on driving at another dealership, but in order to keep my business, he found the same year/make/model vehicle and let me drive it without leaving the Mazda dealership. Smart guy. At the end of the day, he sold me a car that I have no regrets about and am completely in love with. The ancillary staff was helpful through the entire process, and everyone was incredibly friendly. Plus, they have a basket of fruit and a Starbucks coffee machine to get you through the day! <3
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 03/20/2016on
Recently purchased a 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring and my sales experience was excellent. Mark and Bernard were the best when it came to helping me find the right vehicle and made the purchasing process easy. I would definitely purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Service, Unbeatable Price
by 02/20/2016on
Recently purchased a 2016.5 CX 5 from Hall Mazda and couldn't be happier. Ernest Bridgette was the salesman we dealt with and he was outstanding. From the first phone call I got before even stepping foot in the door up until signing the final paperwork, I felt truly valued as a customer. Furthermore, i was able to purchase the exact vehicle with the features I wanted and had no issues negotiating to the exact price I wanted to pay. I look forward to all future interactions with Hall Mazda, from routine service to unscheduled repairs, and even purchasing another new vehicle from them in the years to come! -Robert
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lied to and calls not returned
by 08/02/2015on
Purchased a 2016 CX5 at the end of May. Shawn Kelly was our salesman. We told him that we wanted a CX5 AWD fully loaded with all of the new safety features. (i-activesense). He told us up front that he didn't have any AWD cars on the lot. We said okay but we still want the fully loaded vehicle. MY husband and I plan to do a lot more traveling in a couple of years and wanted to have the safety features. Shawn said that they had a car in the back lot and we could do the paper work while the car was being cleaned. We agreed upon the price and I said that would be fine as long as we had all the options we had asked for. When they delivered the car it was missing the fact paper from the window. We bought the car thinking we had what we wanted. I even told our insurance company that we had all of the safety stuff on it.Had to call them back and tell them that we had been deceived and I had given them untrue info. When I tried to program the safety features before we were about to take a a trip to the Carolinas, I discovered that the safety options we believed we had purchased were missing! We went in to talk to the manager, Joseph Monaghan, he told us he could give us a new CX5 with AWD for only $3,000 more! He then gave us the print out and we were shocked to see his "ONLY $3,000" more was a lie. He wanted $4,000 down payment plus our previous loan amount of $22,300 would now be $29,800! When I questioned him about having to pay so much for things that we had already purchased he said that we would have to pay the extra money. Not pleasant and I felt disrespected and mocked at. We had previously purchased a Nissan from Hall but will NEVER purchase another vehicle from them . Our son is about to purchase a new SUV and I had recommended Hall but told him not to go there now. If you want a Mazda or any other type of car go else where. They seem to be very good at playing shell games. I then called the number listed in the owners manual to try to talk to someone higher up about this situation and was told that someone would call me back. Still waiting. Not happy
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Honesty?
by 08/01/2015on
Purchased a Mazda CX5 at the end of May. Wanted AWD and for it to be fully loaded with Radar Cruise Control, Smart City Brake Support, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, and Distance recognition Support. Shawn the salesman told us that he didn't have any AWD. We said okay but we want all of the other features listed above. We worked out a deal and we agreed to it and specifically stated that we would purchase the car if it had all of the above listed equipment. Shawn told us that he had the car we wanted and that we could sign the papers while they cleaned it. We did not see the sticker listing all the equipment on the car because it had been removed when the car was delivered. When we tried to set the car computer to use all of the features we thought we had we discovered that they were not on our vehicle. To make a long story short we went back to the dealership and talked to the manager Joseph Monaghan. Oh we''ll give you a new CX5 with that equipment for $3,000 more and it will be an AWD. He then gave us a piece of paper with all the facts and figures. We owed around $22,550 on our CX5 and he would have to refinance the new car. To our surprise he now had us down borrowing $29,800. Plus we were to pay $4,000 down. Does that sound like $3,000 to you? We are very hurt and disappointed. Called the number in the car manual and asked to talk to a supervisor. That was about three days ago. Haven't heard a word. We are very disappointed in Hall car dealers. We bought a Nisson from them before we purchased the CX5. Will never buy another vehicle from a Hall dealership again. It felt like we were playing a shell game with them . We are very unhappy and disappointed. We like the car , only wish that it had what we were lead to believe it had on it. Would recommend the CX5, but not Hall Mazda Dealership. Go to Chesapeake Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Good Experience with car buying
by 05/18/2015on
Fred Sanders was an excellent sales person. He took time and effort to explain the different features of my new car, provided me with all the time I needed. As well, Fred Cortes was a great Business Manager explaining my options. It does help knowing which car one is interested and Fred S helped with many of the small details. Thanks Hall Mazda for making my new car purchase go smoothly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional
by 07/26/2014on
I requested an on line quote and was sent several. I was trying to decide which vehicle to test drive (cx-9 or the Mazda 6). Since I already had an SUV I setup an appointment to test drive the Mazda 6 Grand Touring with ieloop. Upon my arrival I was greeted immediately and asked how they could help. Informing them of my appointment the immediately set me down to go over some of the features in which I was interested. We went for the test drive. The salesman was very friendly and charismatic, explaining features of the car as we drove. I told him I had some other appointments before I made my decision. He drove me to one of the competitors so that I may compare features as well as test drive to see which I liked the best. He let me keep the car for the afternoon so a could finish my errands and compare against the Mercedes CLA250. After test driving that and getting back into the Mazda 6, I was sold on it. The salesman never pressured me. I told him what I wanted. He found it and made a deal that was beneficial to the both of us without he haggling. Though my vehicle was not on their lot, he was able to get there on Monday. I was given a loaner to drive until I picked up my vehicle on Tuesday morning. I will highly reccomend them. They also follow up with me several times after I took delivery of the car. Great customer service. Ernest you are exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service at my price
by 12/31/2013on
I was looking at several compact sedans and really liked the Mazda3. The salesman greeted me quickly and was very friendly. After finding out what I was looking we went on a test drive. Throughout the drive he politely answered all of my questions without trying to be pushy. After the test drive we proceeded to talk numbers, they gave me a great value for my trade as well as bringing the price of the car to what I needed. It took very little effort to get my price met, I simply told them what I valued the car at and they did what it took to bring it to within a hundred and fifty dollars of what i asked for. The salesman was top notch and very patient while I made phone calls as well as working with me to understand all of the features of the car. The business manager was also very friendly and worked with me to get the best financing available. I was very pleased with my service and would recommend Hall Mazda to anyone looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Try selling a Mazda
by 02/25/2013on
I requested a quote on a 2014 CX5 from this site. I recieved 5 phone calls about a quote but never recieved a quote. I know they have Mazdas on their lot, they should try selling them. Their loss, I'll buy my CX5 from Hyman, great personal service and price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Good salesman, POOR sales manager
by 03/01/2012on
Our experience with Hall was not good and we should of known that from the beginning. My wife and I have been looking at the Town and Country's and she decided to go during her lunch to look since it is close to work. She showed up at Hall, walked around, watched the sales personnel watch her but did nothing to help her. I went there an hour later and actually had to go inside and find someone to help me but they were too busy dancing around, blasting music, having a good time but no one would help me. I approached someone who ended up being the sales manager Todd Nicholas and explained what happened with my wife and what happened with me. At this point they gave me Jim Price who was a very nice salesman and was not pushy which I liked. We took the minivan to where my wife works and let her look at it. A week later we went back ready to buy, my wife only had an hour for lunch again and this is where the fun starts. Their sales manager, Todd Nicholas, wanted to play games back and forth even though we did not have time to play games. Then when he came over and sat down with us and presented "HIS BEST PRICE" it was still 2k more then another one we looked at at another dealer. The other one did not have the Nav System or the Sunroof like this one at hall and we took that into consideration when we ran the numbers but it still was 2k more. He then said to meet him in the middle and came back with only $600 less. When we tried to explain that $600 is not half of $2000 he would not stop talking and kept interrupting me then said I didn't need to raise my voice to him. I got up and walked out and will be the last time I deal with them. Also, Hall told us that we could not use the Chrysler/Dodge loyalty discount even though we currently own two dodge products because we would have to own a van/minivan for it to count. After consulting with someone else, they said that was incorrect. We left and made our purchase elsewhere the very same day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Dealer! Found Hard to Find Color
by 08/10/2011on
Hall Mazda found me a White Mazda 3 with a manual tranmission that another dealer could not locate for me. Hall Mazda went through a lot of effort to locate the car and treatly me fairly in negotiating a good price. This is my 8th Mazda and Hall Mazda has now earned my business for future Mazda purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Mazda Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments