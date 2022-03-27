Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Scott the sales manger has anger issues
by 03/27/2022on
I give 1 star because the sales man was friendly and kind. The service department did an oil change while I was selecting a truck to surprise my husband with. But the sales manager Scott should not be allowed to interact with customers. I came in as a cash purchase customer and wanted to get the discounted price, they advertise online. When Scott came to the table to go over purchase price with myself and the sales man, he said he cannot give me the discount of 2500.00 for financing. I asked him if I put a large down payment and financed just a small portion would I get the discount. His response was to call me a crook and said I was trying to skirt the system. He was very loud and aggressive. He said “I would never do that deal that’s fraud and your a crook.” Then I said I think I need a different person to help me your being very aggressive. He stood up went to the counter walked back over to the table. I am still sitting in my chair next to the sales man. When Scott walked back over he did not sit he stood and leaned over in front of me and continued to tell me that with inventory the way it is he can choose who he will sell to. He told me even if “I don’t like the way someone looks I can choose to not sell them a car.” This is all being said leaning forward in my face from a standing position as I was sitting. I actually put my hands up in front of me as I was nervous he was going to move closer into my space. I said you are being very aggressive right now. He aggressively told me it was to match my aggression. I again asked for a different sales manager. He stormed off. I turned to the sales man and said what was that? He said I have no idea I have never seen him act that way. By this point I look around the room and everyone is staring at me. I am the only woman in the place. The room is one big open area so all the salesman, mangers even service guys were watching this take place. Unfortunately my fear of this man coming back over to me caused me to tear up and I had to leave. I told the sales man sorry but I don’t feel safe and need to leave. He said he understood. I did call back and spoke with Dave and explained the situation that had taken place. He was not there at the time. He was polite and explained that the financing rebate is for smaller down payments and they give that discount to the customers who finance because the finance company pays them. Which I completely understand. I was asking the same question to Scott trying to see what my options were to get the discount. His response was not to explain it was to call me names and instantly became aggressive with a mean hateful look on his face. I ended up going to GMC in bountiful and purchased a truck for my husband. I started my day excited to surprise my husband. I went to the same place I have previously bought trucks from expecting a great experience as I have had in the past. Instead I left feeling confused and abused by Scott. While Dave was very kind and helpful over the phone. After discussing this with my husband we just can’t justify giving our business to a place that employs this person. With much respect for the hard spot the other people in the room were put in.. I do have to say no one stepping in and stopping Scott’s behavior was disappointing. I understand he can hurt the commission a sales man makes if they upset him. But just on a human to human level it was a situation that someone should have stepped in. Thank you again the the service department and Dave. I feel bad the sales man missed out on his commission and I was so stressed I forgot his name or I would credit him for his helpfulness as well.
Backed out of agreement
by 08/14/2021on
I am an out of state buyer. I have been looking at a vehicle at SLV and another dealer, online and through phone calls. After a week of discussion back and forth I decided to move forward with the offer from SLV. I have a written e-mail documenting the offer. When I called Axell to say I was ready to close on the deal he said they changed their mind and his managers no longer wanted to close that deal we agreed to. His comment was since I was out of town I would not be bringing it to them for service and I declined the $350 key replacement "offer" so they no longer wanted to do the deal. So now I have lost the other option as I told them I was going with SLV and now the SLV option appears to be off the table. In my business this called breach of written contract agreement. I am still hoping there is some misunderstanding and we can move forward but I can not seem to get a call back from Randy or any other "managers" now. Oh and now, I have a credit pull on my report for no reason. Frustrating!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
Fernando is the guy!
by 07/07/2021on
My experience would have been super meh and not even share worthy if Fernando wasn't my sales person. 10/10 Fernando.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tortured
by 12/17/2020on
Everything that was told to me turned out wrong. Went into the finance office and truck was over $3k more than what was negotiated, after almost a week of never ending excuses and stories. Absolute torture dealing with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
awesome car buying experience.
by 10/08/2019on
These guys really are awesome! Bret helped me. I can say that he literally never pressured me into buying a car. At first when I went in I didn't even buy a car and he helped me through the entire process but last second I decided I didn't want to buy new and he still didn't pressure me into buying anything. About a week later he personally called me to say they got a vehicle which was exactly what I was looking for. He held it from another buyer for a day so I could come look at it. He made this car buying experience super awesome and I can't recommend these guys enough! When I buy another vehicle it will definitely be through him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonest dealership. Doesn't do what they say they will do.
by 09/15/2019on
I would give these guys zero stars if I could. I spent two day negotiating a price on a new 2018 ram 2500 that was still on the lot. On friday night around 5 pm we agree on a price over the phone and I send them a finance application which was approved before the closed for the night. Kyle one of the managers called me before they closed and said he was happy we came to a deal and that he looked forward to seeing me the next day. I show up on Saturday to complete the purchase and they act like everything is normal. They are in the processes of appraising my trade in when John who I had worked the deal tells me that they just sold the truck that they had agreed to sell me to someone else. I asked him how that was possible because they had already agreed to sale it to me. John said it wasn't his fault and that it was my fault for not showing up earlier. My suspicion is that whoever they sold it to came in that morning and paid more that what we had agreed upon. Like the old saying goes "A mans word is his bond" and these guys bond is as strong as jello.
Demeaning & Discrimatory Dealership
by 08/24/2019on
Stay Away! I called to see if I could drive 45 minutes to test drive the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT - I was told yes. Upon arriving at the dealership, I was met by Tony the sales rep (the only nice person working this dealership) and Al his boss. Tony pulled the car forward and let me look at the car... I ask some questions and decided I was interested enough to take it for a test drive. Tony said he would need my license and he would be right back. Tony came back out with a man named Glen. Shook his hands and he handed me back my license. He asked if I was really in the market for this type of vehicle because it was a $90,000 vehicle. I said yes, however it's not a $90k vehicle as the MSRP says ONLY $78,210. So yes, I am interested and that is why I came down to test drive it. He then followed up with … well do you need to drive it - my response was well it depends if you intend to sell it! At this point, I have now felt discriminated, and demeaned by this man. Yes, I am a woman, yes, I am a widow --- so sorry I didn't "look" the part of someone who could afford this vehicle. Long story … they denied me the opportunity to test drive this vehicle. I was so pissed - I got back in my $120,000 Tesla Model S and drove away! Unbelievable experience. I have never been treated so rudely.... and YES, it was a cash deal. No financing needed. Some widows have a little extra money laying around! These guys are [non-permissible content removed]!!! And yes I feel bad they made Tony miss a very good commission.... because he was nice!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Recalls
by 07/07/2019on
Only giving one star because I have to. Avoid this dealership if you're in the market for a used vehicle. Between them and their sister dealership, Salt Lake Valley GMC, they both failed to check my vehicle's VIN for open recalls. The salesman did print out a CARFAX and to my fault, I didn't notice until, apparently it was too late. There were three recalls and one of which was a safety recall. After I took it in out of state for an oil change, they noticed the recalls. Upon initiating the recall work, and even bigger problem was discovered. They found that the pinion seal on the front differential had a significant leak and it had been that way for some time. If SLV had checked for recalls they would have found the leak. When I tried checking to see if the warranty I had purchased would cover it, the warranty company hadn't even received the paperwork...nearly a month later. Unfortunately, the warranty didn't cover the work and I'm out $900. The General Manager won't even return my calls...and don't deal with or trust anything "Bill" says. I did report them the BBB. I'm not holding my breath til I hear anything...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
You Judge
by 05/22/2019on
Found a CPO 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus online, flew down Thursday to pick it up. Had a nice salesman, Bret. Other personnel were nice when I picked up the Jeep. Was told vehicle would be cleaned and serviced. Vehicle was not clean inside including windows, floors or seats. Vehicle had been serviced over 2000 miles prior. Undisclosed permanent blemishes to dash vents and damaged front passenger seat belt webbing I learned about after departing. The day after getting home I received a call that they deposited my check twice and "I might want to call my bank for a refund," with no offer of apology. No offer of remediation for any of these. I would have purchased anyway, but lack of full disclosure means buyer beware. Would not recommend this dealership or work with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Great service department
by 06/07/2018on
Fast friendly service. Even though Brandon was not my service guy he made a point of saying hello and asked if he could help me in any way he is by far your best employee. Michael was my service guy this time and he was helpful, courteous and kept me in the loop of what my status was. So you have two great service people, give them an instant bonus or some sort of reward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fair and Prompt Service!
by 05/28/2018on
Michael patiently listened as I explained the problems I was having with my vehicle. He took time to look at a few things with me and make sure he understood the concerns. Since my car was there for routine service, I had a few other minor items looked at that I wasn't sure would need attention or not. Michael advised me of what needed to be done and what didn't. He made sure to provide services as economically as possible. Michael called promptly with status updates on the car and arranged for a ride to and from work. He simply took good care of me as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Van Service 5/17/18
by 05/18/2018on
-Your new check in - Mica was very personable -Brandon and mechanic addressed all my concerns -Your check out with service manager instead of at the window -Shuttle service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Best Dealership In Salt Lake
by 05/09/2018on
Staff are actually friendly and not high pressure sales. Never encountered a better collection of vehicle and service staff than this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience overall
by 05/03/2018on
The work was done efficiently and fairly fast. The advisor was honest. The place is very clean and organized. The hours are good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Jeep Renegade
by 04/23/2018on
Everyone that we worked with on this day was very nice and helpful. I would recommend your dealership to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christy is Awesome!!
by 04/09/2018on
Christy was the best part of my experience, she is real. She is an asset to your company and wish she could be my overall service advisor
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/31/2018on
Brandon was very nice and helpful. My Jeep was in and out of there within a few hours. I had never been to this dealership before and decided to go there for the recalls to be fixed because it was close to my house. I am glad I decided to choose Salt Lake Valley!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
These guys are great!
by 03/30/2018on
The service staff was attentive and willing to take care of my repair needs. They were prompt and the repairs were done correctly the first time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
thankyou
by 03/25/2018on
they where friendly and let me know what was going on with my jeep. i fel i can trust them unlike the dealership in tooele
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and Committed Service
by 03/08/2018on
Quick getting me into the garage and checked in. Shuttle was quick to get me to work not just on time but early. Outstanding customer service from Michael.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Service Experience
by 02/27/2018on
Michael did a great job getting me checked in and expedited my service request. The service was timely and delivered as committed. Thanks!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments