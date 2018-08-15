Used 2018 Jeep Renegade for Sale Near Me

2,912 listings
Renegade Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,912 listings
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    10,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,786

    $3,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    3,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,477

    $4,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    8,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,493

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    16,381 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $2,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Upland Edition in Orange
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Upland Edition

    18,232 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $4,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    7,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,991

    $1,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    certified

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    10,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,991

    $1,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    24,850 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,994

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    3,750 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    24,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $3,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Jeep Renegade Limited

    20,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,654

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    26,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    $4,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    10,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Limited

    11,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,797

    $2,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    31,042 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,979

    $1,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    12,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,900

    $2,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in Orange
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    8,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $3,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Renegade Sport

    92,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,795

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Renegade

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Renegade
Overall Consumer Rating
3.530 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
Eric G. Carr,08/15/2018
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've had my solar yellow Jeep Renegade Trailhawk for 3 1/2 months and so far it is absolutely fantastic! This is the first Jeep I've owned and I am glad I made the choice of the Renegade over the Wrangler. For me the Wrangler was just too cost-prohibitive. The Renegade Trailhawk is basically a "baby Wranger" and is capable of doing much of the off-roading that a Wrangler can do, at least close enough for me anyway, as I don't plan on climbing Mount Everest or driving through the Everglades. Jeep offers fabulous incentives which is mostly why I decided to but a new car instead of gently used. Generally, I am wary of buying a brand new car due to the depreciation that occurs as soon as you drive it off the lot. However, Jeep's incentives enticed me as I got my Trailhawk with an MSRP of $31,000 for $23,500 out the door. For that kind of savings, I feel buying brand-new was the right choice for me. Coming from a Ford Explorer, downsizing to a CUV was a bit of a concern, however, I absolutely love the increase in gas mileage and handling compared to a loss of rear cargo space and rear seat leg room. Honestly, driving the Trailhawk is not noticeably different from driving the Explorer from the driver's seat and Jeep's comfort controls beat Ford's in my opinion. Th ride seems quite smooth for me even though the Trailhawk is geared more for off-roading than other trims. Of course coming from an Explorer, I am used to a stiffer SUV on-road experience, so I've noticed no real difference between the Trailhawk and my old Explorer in highway riding. As I said the only negative I've encountered so far is the loss of rear cargo space (not that I haul that much, so not that big of a deal) and the loss of rear seat leg-room (not that I ride back there, so, again, not that important to me). I would highly recommend the Trailhawk to anyone looking for a more fuel-efficient, 4 wheel-drive vehicle capable of moderate off-roading. I live in Northwest PA, so I am looking forward to seeing how the Trailhawk tackles the tough Lake Erie winter. Although, from my experiences so far, I don't expect the Trailhawk to have any problem effectively navigating the upcoming snow season. A+++
Report abuse
