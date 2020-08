Used 2018 Jeep Renegade for Sale Near Me

Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Jeep Renegade? This is it. This Jeep includes: SANDSTORM/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Bucket Seats ALPINE WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Jeep Renegade Latitude redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. The Jeep Renegade Latitude will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Jeep Renegade Latitude. It is incomparable for the price and quality. ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZACCJABB8JPH92909

Stock: S-H92909

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020