1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was our first car buying experience and it was horrible. Here is a letter I wrote to the dealership to help you better understand the situation.... To whom it may concern, I am a very unhappy and dissatisfied customer. My husband and I purchased a used vehicle from your establishment and we were unaware of the fact that the loan had been denied. We used my vehicle as a trade in and were given a low value of 1000.00. For some reason we agreed to take the offer even though we knew it was lower than what the car is really valued at. In our contract it states that if the seller is unable to arrange financing then the seller must, within seven calendar days of the date of sale, mail notice to the purchaser that he/she is unable to arrange financing. We were never sent such a letter and only received one voicemail from Aaron in the financing department. The message made no reference to the loan, Aaron just said that he would like a call back. I can provide a phone bill if necessary showing all incoming calls and voicemails. We were even sent a letter from Chase bank stating that they could not approve the loan due to the loan amount. My husband brought the letter in to Kai, the original salesman and he said "not to worry about it everything is taken care of." Aaron was not in that day so we took Kai's word for it. When my husband went to pay the down payment and a copy of insurance we were than told that the loan was not approved. I will say that we were a couple weeks late due to financial difficulties that month. Aaron stated that his employment was not verified which is awfully strange since the person that came to pick up the vehicle (repo man) first left a message for my husband's boss and his boss forwarded the message to my husband so I will assume that you had the correct number. My husband's employer said that they never received a call about employment verification. My husband has worked for Pride Electric for over 2 years! We were told to return the vehicle that following week and a repo man had contacted us regarding this as well. He asked if it would be easier for him to pick up the vehicle since he lived close by. We said yes to save us a trip to Provo. Aaron said to call him on Friday 7/17/2009 and he will have information on our trade-in. From Friday to Saturday I called probably a total of 15 times to reach Aaron. I was told that Aaron was available but he never picked up each time I was transferred. I left multiple messages for Aaron and even with Jake the other employee in the financing department. He took my name and number down for Aaron to call back. Everyone said he would get back to me but he did not. I called twice this morning and he finally took my call. He stated that the car in which we had traded in had been sold and that they were still working out the details about what would be returned to us for the trade-in. He said that because they had to hire someone to repo the vehicle they could charge us anywhere from 200-500. I am completely shocked and appalled over this whole transaction. If we would have known this we would have taken the car back ourselves. So here we are back at square one. Most of all my husband and I feel completely cheated and taken advantage of. We had purchased this vehicle because I had just given birth and we needed a vehicle big enough for our growing family. Now we not only no longer have a vehicle to transport my child in, but the vehicle we had before hand has also been taken away. I wish that we would have kept our car from the start and never done business with Ken Garff because you have shown yourself to be a complete rip off. You should be ashamed at the way you take advantage of consumers! I am most positive you made at the very least, a profit of over $2000.00 for my 2000 Ford Escort. You are claiming that at the end of this, you will only return to me 500.00? I can't believe that this would even be legal. You get your car back to resell and also ma Read more