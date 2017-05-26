Ken Garff Nissan of Orem
Customer Reviews of Ken Garff Nissan of Orem
INTREGITY RESTORED
by 05/26/2017on
August 31st of 2016 I purchased a Nissan Altima SR - It was late at night and did not do my due diligence before signing. (My Saleman at the time begged me not to buy the car I bought that night and did his best to try to get me nto another car, I soon found out why) The very next day, returning to the dealership, the entire Ken Nissan of Orem Team from service to sales let me down, and it was a night mare each time I tried to resolve some issures with the car with no success! One one service appt i felt exteamly intimitated and threathened by the previous Service Manager. Now to May of 2017. I went back in to the Service Dept and found a new Service Manager (Jason) and he was polite, concerned about by previous experience and did all he could do to try to reslove the issue. It was shortly after working with Jason, I was informed that an entire team from Servie Dept (Jason) to the General Manager, Sales Managers had been replaced! I was able to express to Jason, the Service Manager, how I was extreanmly pressured the night of Aug 31st by one of the Sales Mamagers to purchase that night and was recently informed that the car I purchased was used for serveral purposes as was not a "New Car" Jason immediately found the new General Manager and shared my experience with him, and at his direction introduced me to Mark Weber who played an invaulabale and indispensable role in the process of replacing the previous Sedan. Mark and Jason both were invaluable allies in correcting a horrible wrong! The Saleman, Chris Edwards who is an excellent representive for Ken Garff Nissan of Orem, and help complete the transaction of replacing the first Nissan Altmia to this beautiful 2016 NEW Nissan Altima! I give credit to everyone one in the entire process and they are my new Nissan family! Terry D Underwood
2016 Nissan Altima
by 12/01/2016on
My wife and I purchased a 2016 Nissan Altima in November 2016. Greg Bennett was our salesman. He was extremely straightforward and professional. They gave us a great deal and found us exactly the car we wanted.
From my experience
by 12/01/2016on
Very very pleased with the service got me a great interest rate on my new truck.this is the 3rd time I have been there and every time they have exceeded my expectations and every time I go in I am greater by one of the salesmen that I worked with on my wife's car. They really do treat you like family and the most important thing they really do hear you.😆
Went way out of their way to make a great experience
by 11/30/2016on
Sales people went to extra mile to get us our great new car, a Nissan Rogue. Can't thank them enough for making it happen and before the snow.
Very Professional Experience
by 11/13/2016on
I started with a country wide search to find the exact criteria for a used truck. Once located I called the dealer and the sale associate listened to my needs and worked quickly and professionally to get me the feedback I required. He also immediately had the manger call to have introduce himself and get me pricing. No pressure, and very responsive. Being that's this is an out of state purchase, they were quick in providing the answers I needed to make an offer. No haggling, just bottom line answers and we got right down to doing business over the phone and via email. They kept in touch throughout the day as peperwork was completed. The salesman Jay Anderson has to be one of the most professional and personal sales associates I have worked with on a car sales. I highly recommend working with this dealer. Especially if your purchasing out of state. I felt confident and comfortable working with them!
Horrible Experience
by 06/17/2016on
On Sat. May 14, 2016 we were in the Ken Garff Nissan of Orem, UT dealership to get an oil change on my partners car. While waiting we were walking around the lot and looking at the new Nissans. I spotted a new, 2016 Nissan Frontier with the Pro-4 package. I currently own a 2013 Nissan Frontier 4x4. We ended up talking to a salesman and asked, Hypothetically, if I wanted to trade in my 2013 what could you do? We sat down and ran the numbers. The sales manager, Tyson, came out and told me Yes, we can do the 2016 for the same payments you are making on the 2013. Sounds Great! He then proceeded to say something about a lease. I said, No, I am not doing a lease. He proceeded to assure me that it was the Nissan Signature Lease and it wasnt like a normal lease. There are no mileage limits and it is your vehicle, you can trade it off or sell it when you want. Again, sounds great! OK. We will take the new pickup! Since we didnt have mine with us, it was in Moab, they agreed to put a tow package on the new one and then deliver it to Moab. On Thursday May 19th they bring the new pickup to Moab. As we are signing the paperwork I notice that it is a regular lease through Bank of the West not Nissan. I almost just sent the pickup back to Orem. I called the dealership and told them this isnt what I agreed to. The finance person I spoke with assured me that this lease isnt like the old leases. It had a bigger mileage limit (remember I was told NO mileage limit) and I would be getting equity so when I brought it back I would have some credit towards either purchasing it outright or trading it off. I reluctantly signed the paperwork. It is a new pickup for the same payments. I was told the original paperwork would be FedExd to me right away. For a month I have been calling and texting trying to get the information on who to pay and where to send my proof of insurance and when my trade would be paid off. No answers...just that they are checking into it. The bottom line is that the dealings I have had with the Ken Garff Nissan in Orem, UT was unbelievable! I didnt take the new pickup with me on May 14th. Ken Garff Nissan of Orem delivered it to me knowing full well that it was NOT financed! To go for a month with no real answers and the huge run around was very stressful. When they knew I was not financed why did they bring the new one down? A phone call saying the financing fell through would have been better. I would have just said, Oh well, thank you anyway. I will try again another time. I didnt need the new pickup to begin with. I only got it because of the opportunity I was told about. I still think of what would be happening if I hadnt been questioning everything going on. My 2013 wouldnt have had a payment made and the credit union would have added insurance. That is my credit you were messing with. When the temporary tag expired on the 2016 then what? I wouldnt have gotten the plates since there was no financing. So I would have been left with no vehicle to drive. After going through what I did, I will assure you I will NEVER deal with any Ken Garff dealership again. I will also get the word out to all my friends and family and anyone else about the experience I had.
Great Service & Pricing
by 12/15/2015on
I purchased a Used 2015 Nissan Leaf from this dealership and had a great experience. All my questions were answered, price was best on the market, quick processing.
Terrible service
by 12/04/2014on
Long story short, I purchased a car on September 15th, 2014, and as of this writing on December 4th, 2014, I've been through 2 temporary tags, and I have yet to receive my permanent plate, registration, or title. Longer story: The 2002 VW Jetta I purchased has one mismatched tire. Waldo, the sales person, asked if I was okay with having that tire. I said yes, just so long as it was safe. He said it was. After my first temp tag expired, I went to the dealership and asked when I would be getting the permanent plate. I was informed that, because one of the tires didn't match, the service department wouldn't certify the car as safe. That irked me because they let me drive off the lot in an unsafe car. Waldo told me that he would contact the previous owner to get the right tire and would contact me when it could be put on. Cue a month later, no calls, no nothing. I had to go back to the dealership to ask when I would be able to get the tire. Two weeks later I was able to get the tire put on the car. The next day, I discovered the tire that was put on was a flat. They gave me a flat tire, which is, in my opinion, much more dangerous than having the original tire on the car. Also, I have yet to receive my permanent plate, registration, or title.
A Great buying experience!!!
by 12/02/2012on
After briefly speaking with Kristina through phone on some options and dimensions of the nissan titan truck....she got me excited to come down and take a look at their models in person. The trucks i think can sell themselves but with a great attitude she convinced me to see what i could get. As most of us wish we could act like millionaires we tried looking at an amazing RBP edition titan, unfortunately i was brought back to reality with not being able to afford it. The numbers got the best of me until a great sales lady Kristina S. used all of her resources and actually got me excited again about getting a titan sv. I had two little girls who were growing impatient with the waiting but between all of the sales people including Kristina they were entertained. The new deal went through and i left happy with a great new truck. Thank you Kristina S. with your patience and desire to make me feel great about my new truck.
Tyler Slade (GM) and his dealership is a travesty to the Ken Garff Name
by 07/11/2012on
GM Tyler Slade dishonorably not backing his own Salesman, acting extremely unprofessional in the process. He now possesses both his and my vehicle. Appointment was made to come from Ogden to meet with Bryan Wagstaff at 6:30 the evening of 06-Jul with a text confirmation from Bryan. I arrived 5 minutes early and spoke with the front desk and another sales person. They phoned Bryan and advised me that "he worked the 4th so he is not coming in". So I discussed with Christian (Sugar), he filled in for Bryan and with Brantley about terms. Brantley left Sugar and I to converse where we discussed the car fax and other details on the car. We also discussed worst case scenario, where I was advised there were three days to return the car if indeed worst case did occur. That eased the mind. After sometime I was lead over to finance and I headed off to Ogden. After several miles down the road I received a call that I needed to return to the dealership due to not having been asked for the title. The next day the car left fluid on the drive way and began making horrible noises. Not being a mechanic and knowing I was within the agreed upon timeframe given by Sugar, I advised Tyler, Bryan and Sugar via email I was going to get the car back to them as quick as possible, no need to use any more of the 3 days. I headed back down to Orem on Saturday morning and received a call from Brantley advising I would be there in 40 mins. Arriving at the dealership at that time I spoke with the front desk who called for Brantley where I was compelled to wait for some time, (the receptionist called a second time). While waiting Sugar spoke with me about the concerns and again assured me commenting "fair enough". THe one star is soley for Sugar's efforts to stand by his word. Brantley and I spoke, we agreed to help the mechanic (Jason) assess the issues. Jason and I took the vehicle for a ride and returned to the dealership. After sometime Jason returned to advise he could not find any leak and thought that the noise originated from the internal plastic bar that sits just behind the backseats in the rear section of the car. He adjusted that bar and we again drove the vehicle. The noise remained and so he had me stop the car so he could ride in the back seat. I chauffeured him back to the dealership. Brantley and I again spoke and he left to speak with Sugar, after waiting an extended period of time, where another sales person noticed the extent of the wait and asked if I was being "taken care of". Brantley did return where we faced an impasse, the request was made to contact Tyler, with the reply that he did not want to bother Tyler at home. He did mention that it is not standard practice to "unwind" a deal though he has seen it accomplished a few times. I left with word from Brantley that I would receive communication from Tyler on Monday. Over the following few days I have received multiple calls from Bryan asking for additional documentation so he can finish the deal. I have not provided that documentation leaving the "deal" unfinished. For the hours spent at the dealership I have yet to meet Bryan nor has there been any effort to ask about the car or the experience. Brantley did call again with the same information discussed Saturday. Tyler did respond via email, where I advised I would be dropping off his car, it was not rightly mine so not right to continue driving it. I contacted Capital One Auto Finance to cancel the offer and was advised from Kiana that it was only an offer and was early in the process so could easily be canceled. No money was exchanged, only vehicles. 2000 Ford Expedition traded in for a 2007 Dodge Caliber. A time was appointed to meet Tyler on 10-Jul-2012 at 3:00. I arrived a few minutes early to find the Tyler was not at that location and I would have to wait for him. Tyler did arrive and invited me to his office where I returned the keys to the vehicle. When asked if he would indeed return my vehicle per his salesman's word he became extremely belligerent and unprofessional even resorting to name calling. I left his office not responding to the behavior. He now is in possession of both vehicles. Ken Garff Automotive group should be embarrassed by Tyler. It would be wonderful to get the good word on who others can go to, to avoid a like experience. Tyler had a real chance to back his people but chose to through them under the bus and have reviews such as this be shared. It is too bad.
Paul Telford - best sales person I ever worked with
by 09/18/2011on
This is the 6th new vehicle I have purchased in my lifetime -- I am 45. I wanted to do a trade for a 07 GMC Denali pickup - max'd out with options with 49000 miles on it for a new '11 Nissan Juke. They didn't have any in stock and we needed to order it - which was fine with me -- since then I could select the precise options desired. I waited for 4 months for it to come in. We did not have a written agreement -- orally we agreed to trade the GMC truck for the Juke straight across with no money out of pocket. I know the value of the truck and the invoice price of the Juke and understood it would be a close trade. I was skeptical they would honor our original deal. I had been to other dealers including: Subaru, Toyota, Ford, and Kia and none were willing to do straight trade. The Juke finally arrived. I went to the dealership and we closed the deal in record time with no tricks or shenanigans. It was a great deal -- I am very happy. The most outstanding part was Paul Telford -- truly the best car salesman I have worked with. I knew what I wanted and he was straight with me, kept me informed and returned my calls. He truly was the most pleasant and honest car salesman ever. I will always go back to him -- a stark difference between others I have worked with in the past. Paul was outstanding and I am genuinely appreciative of his excellent assistance. By the way, I have had Dodge, 2 Fords, Toyotas, Nissans, and GMCs and after thoughtful consideration regarding quality, power, fit and finish and especially reliability -- I have become a Nissan loyalist. Having a car salesman you can trust is a wonderful asset. Thank you.
[violative content deleted] at Ken Garff Nissan of Orem
by 07/28/2011on
I may never be able to buy another new car from anyone after [violative content deleted] by Ken Garff Nissan of Orem and their finance guy, Sean "Spoony" Sponaugle. We thought the price was set when we started signing the papers but when it was all over we ended up paying $3000 more and I think they are very dishonest and unethical. Here are my wife's thoughts: If I were to rate your company on a level of 1-10, 10 being the best service I could get, I would rate you at -10. You wonder why? Friday night we came in to test drive a Versa, our Daughter and Son-in-law bought one a year ago from a small dealer and have loved it. We worked with a young sales man planning on being a Veterinarian. We had him go to someone and get a walk out the door price, taxes, every tack on fee with the added tint to the windows and hatchback cover. With the Costco price, the quote came back $18,???.00 and we said OK, we will buy. The car was sent to be prepared and we went to talk with Sean "Spoony" Sponaugle in Finance. After putting $1,000.00 down on our Discover the walk out the door balance was $18,613.96, that was with $500.00 off for financing and we had to agree to not pay it off for 6 months. So we just paid $1,000.00 more than we intended. After leaving we decided we wanted to pay it off now and never deal with your business again, or any Ken Garff Dealer, we said we would buy so we will, but now we will pay the extra $500.00 thus $1,500 more than the walk out the door quote. So now I'll pay $19,252.21 plus the $1,000 on my Discover for a total price of $20,252.21. Once again buying a car has been a negative experience, so after 23 years of buying vehicles from owners we will go back to that method. The negative experience of the past was forgotten with time and selling that vehicle. We will keep this one till it goes to the junk yard to remind us never to buy new from a dealer again. My word is my bond and I try to be honest in all my dealings sad others don't. Bryan was very nice Wednesday when I told him I wanted to stop the financing and pay it off now, knowing I was adding $500.00 to my total, he could tell I was upset but I didn't explain anything to him. And the guys that I talked with when I brought the car in to get the windows tinted were nice. But communication about the true price of a car is a joke. Thanks for letting me explain my side of a bad deal.
LOVE KEN GARFF NISSAN OREM!!!!
by 03/29/2011on
We purchased a used truck from Ken Garff Nissan and would recommend them to everyone! It took us 2 trips to the dealer to find the perfect truck for us. They were VERY patient and went WAY above and beyond! We worked with Nate B. and Bryan Knight. Before this purchase I hated car dealers...They have changed my mind. Very Honest and upfront, no Surprises. Next time we are looking for a vehicle we know right where to go!
This dealership lacks ethics and a sense of personal accountability.
by 01/18/2010on
To make the long story short, my sale rep, Bryan Orr, sold me a nice used Quest. Great car. After doing the usual financial details, I traded in my Xterra, signed the papers and went home. Aaron, the Financing guy, asked for some specific information from us. Here is where the problems started. We called him and his assistants. We left several messages telling him we had the information he wanted but he never called us back. I made calls to our sales rep, and he never called us back. Finally, after driving the car for 3 weeks, I was able to get a hold of Bryan. He tells me that Aaron "can't make the deal work". When asked what that means, Bryan is unable to explain because Aaron doesn't give him those details. After making another call to Bryan after that, leave a message, he doesn't call back. I have to go online, and ask Ryan, an online representative to give me aarons email, seeing how he doesn't return phone calls. Ryan give me the email information and I'm able to finally see what the whole mess is. Turns out that Aaron can't get the financing company to pay for the trade in. He give me three options, none of which were in the original agreement. He also has the cojones to tell me that this process has gone on way too long and that they have tried to contact me but I'm hard to get a hold of. Not True at all! Aaron and Bryan, one of the two or both have no problem with 1) passing the buck and 2) lying through their teeth about who wasn't taking responsibility for the appropriate customer service. It also shows that they have no problem putting you in a car that they can't 'back you up" on. Just for the record, I could get financing, but they couldn't take the trade in as promise, because the bank wouldn't 'Back them Up" on their promises even though I have three letters inviting me to a special event, for special deals, with a 'promise' to buy my Xterra back and pay what I owe. We signed papers saying that they would do it, yet when it came to the end, they couldn't walk their talk. I have no option at this point but bring the car back. I'm happy to bring the car back though... This dealership doesn't deserve the business. Simply put, they made promises they couldn't, or had no intention of keeping. I told them BEFORE I signed anything, "look, if you guys can't do this, tell me now and I can look at something else" to which they said "Oh no no no... we'll have no trouble." I don't think they intended to be deceitful. I'm ok with taking the car back. If they can't get a fair deal, why should I ask them to go for lose/win deal with me. I understand that. But don't mislead a customer. Don't lie to a customer. When you tell a customer you can do something, do it. Don't take chances. They blatantly blew us off, then, after we had the car for three weeks, told us they could do what the promised, acted as if they had no part in this fiasco.
Garff Nissan of Orem: Our worst consumer nightmare in 37 years of marriage
by 09/30/2009on
One would think that buying our first new car should be a joyous occasion, right? For us it was the worst consumer nightmare of our 37 years of marriage. Because we did not want the inconvenience of traveling outside of Utah County to purchase a Nissan Versa, my wife and I chose to ignore the negative reviews written about Garff Nissan of Orem. We thought no way could they be that bad. Indeed, they are even worse than advertised. We bought a vehicle that was not in stock at the time of purchase. Therefore, we had no sticker price upon which to negotiate. The next day, upon discovering that we had been overcharged, we sought answers from the salesman and the finance representative. Each responded with the same answer, " I just sell the metal." As we tried to find someone who would take ownership of our concerns, we learned the hard way that "Customer Service" is, indeed, an oxymoron at Garff Nissan of Orem. The car finally arrived 17 days after signing the original paperwork, and sure enough, Garff pocketed $1020 over MSRP on the deal. Enter at your own risk.
Ken Garff Nissan Oem is very deceitful and take advantage of their customer
by 07/20/2009on
This was our first car buying experience and it was horrible. Here is a letter I wrote to the dealership to help you better understand the situation.... To whom it may concern, I am a very unhappy and dissatisfied customer. My husband and I purchased a used vehicle from your establishment and we were unaware of the fact that the loan had been denied. We used my vehicle as a trade in and were given a low value of 1000.00. For some reason we agreed to take the offer even though we knew it was lower than what the car is really valued at. In our contract it states that if the seller is unable to arrange financing then the seller must, within seven calendar days of the date of sale, mail notice to the purchaser that he/she is unable to arrange financing. We were never sent such a letter and only received one voicemail from Aaron in the financing department. The message made no reference to the loan, Aaron just said that he would like a call back. I can provide a phone bill if necessary showing all incoming calls and voicemails. We were even sent a letter from Chase bank stating that they could not approve the loan due to the loan amount. My husband brought the letter in to Kai, the original salesman and he said "not to worry about it everything is taken care of." Aaron was not in that day so we took Kai's word for it. When my husband went to pay the down payment and a copy of insurance we were than told that the loan was not approved. I will say that we were a couple weeks late due to financial difficulties that month. Aaron stated that his employment was not verified which is awfully strange since the person that came to pick up the vehicle (repo man) first left a message for my husband's boss and his boss forwarded the message to my husband so I will assume that you had the correct number. My husband's employer said that they never received a call about employment verification. My husband has worked for Pride Electric for over 2 years! We were told to return the vehicle that following week and a repo man had contacted us regarding this as well. He asked if it would be easier for him to pick up the vehicle since he lived close by. We said yes to save us a trip to Provo. Aaron said to call him on Friday 7/17/2009 and he will have information on our trade-in. From Friday to Saturday I called probably a total of 15 times to reach Aaron. I was told that Aaron was available but he never picked up each time I was transferred. I left multiple messages for Aaron and even with Jake the other employee in the financing department. He took my name and number down for Aaron to call back. Everyone said he would get back to me but he did not. I called twice this morning and he finally took my call. He stated that the car in which we had traded in had been sold and that they were still working out the details about what would be returned to us for the trade-in. He said that because they had to hire someone to repo the vehicle they could charge us anywhere from 200-500. I am completely shocked and appalled over this whole transaction. If we would have known this we would have taken the car back ourselves. So here we are back at square one. Most of all my husband and I feel completely cheated and taken advantage of. We had purchased this vehicle because I had just given birth and we needed a vehicle big enough for our growing family. Now we not only no longer have a vehicle to transport my child in, but the vehicle we had before hand has also been taken away. I wish that we would have kept our car from the start and never done business with Ken Garff because you have shown yourself to be a complete rip off. You should be ashamed at the way you take advantage of consumers! I am most positive you made at the very least, a profit of over $2000.00 for my 2000 Ford Escort. You are claiming that at the end of this, you will only return to me 500.00? I can't believe that this would even be legal. You get your car back to resell and also ma
