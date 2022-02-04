Skip to main content
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights
1402 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Alamo Heights

4.7
Overall Rating
4.68 out of 5 stars(464)
Recommend: Yes (391) No (33)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terri is great!

by Humberto Leandro on 04/02/2022

Very quick to respond and very experienced. Recommend 100%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

464 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

VW service

by WAA on 04/07/2022

Great experience! Nice friendly people, very informative on where and what was going on while your vw is in service! Comfortable lounge area with drinks and snacks, over all great experience, and the best part is… they give you a complimentary wash that makes your vw look new again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Get the job done

by Rosie on 04/04/2022

Go an oil change, recall check and car was under 1hr 30min.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terri is great!

by Humberto Leandro on 04/02/2022

Very quick to respond and very experienced. Recommend 100%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery dead

by Noni Strogen Winn on 04/01/2022

Although the price for a battery was astronomical to me, explanation of why made it a little easier to swallow. Thank you Rodney for explaining over the phone what to expect before bringing my car in and thank you to the manager who was prompted I'm returning my call once my vehicle was picked up to answer questions I had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ashley is Awesome

by Kate on 04/01/2022

Ashley at VW Alamo Heights did a phenomenal job taking care of me and my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VW are the best!

by Valerie on 04/01/2022

Fast, friendly and knowledgeable. Loved working with Victoria she was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient and great customer service!

by Crystal on 03/31/2022

The service department was efficient and helpful. The customer service was five stars! I would highly recommend Rodney Audas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Jetta!

by Jocelyn J on 03/31/2022

Thanks to Terri! I had a great experience getting a new car for the second time! She isn’t like other salesman and pushy and forceful. She will walk you through the process and give you options on vehicles! Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome staff

by Adriana on 03/31/2022

Alamo has the BEST sales man, omg it was just counting 1-2-3 boom their it is in a blink of an eye. You better be ready to buy because it is that easy with this team in the Alamo VW dealer ship. I'm very satisfied 😌. Thank you Alamo VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying used Ford F-150 @ VW of Alamo Heights

by T on 03/31/2022

Staff was polite, friendly, & not pushy. The process was smooth & relatively quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Doug and team were Amazing.

by Randy Gentry on 03/30/2022

No pressure , just got the job done . Very quick and efficient . Super friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great!

by Wendy Lu on 03/28/2022

Very seamless service experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional

by Christopher Howell on 03/26/2022

Informative and amicable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly Service

by Andy on 03/26/2022

Great friendly service. Regular updates on progress of work. Honest advice of work that needs to be done now or delayed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service

by Vic on 03/26/2022

I feel the car different after service with a sound that doesn’t have

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honestly

by Reza on 03/25/2022

Very courteous and honest in what my vehicle needed and not to try to up selling additional parts or services. I definitely will visit again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highly dissapointed.

by Unsatisfied on 03/25/2022

Terrible customer service from making appointments to delivering a vehicle. Never followed up, made plenty of mistakes and lied about logistics! I found out that VW make low quality products to assemble its vehicles, something we have never experienced with other dealers or vehicle brands... it took them about 3 months to fix my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

What’s the point of making a schedule service

by Sgtz on 03/24/2022

Made a reservation a week In advanced to get oil change added tire rotation same day as service. They said it would take an hour and a half and the vehicle would be done. Two hours later I asked how much long they said 30 more mins. 3 hours later the vehicle is done. So what’s the point of making a appointment if it’s still going to take the same amount of time as a walk in. I just think the service department needs to do better and be ready to get you in and out on a schedule appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service connoisseurs!

by Henry S on 03/24/2022

Great experience starting with the phone intake staff and extending to service counter rep Carlos. Scant points deducted for music volume and odor left behind in vehicle. Otherwise top notch service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Pepe Gomez on 03/23/2022

Took my SUV for a 10k miles service everything was done as planned

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrific Service

by Greg on 03/23/2022

Performing only the essential maintenance items identified during the multi point inspection and mileage. The car looks brand new when I pick it up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Read more reviews
about our dealership

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights invites you to visit our Car dealership in San Antonio, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on VW Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the San Antonio area's most trusted Volkswagen dealers.

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en San Antonio, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros VW y camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Volkswagen en el área San Antonio.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

