1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Made a reservation a week In advanced to get oil change added tire rotation same day as service. They said it would take an hour and a half and the vehicle would be done. Two hours later I asked how much long they said 30 more mins. 3 hours later the vehicle is done. So what’s the point of making a appointment if it’s still going to take the same amount of time as a walk in. I just think the service department needs to do better and be ready to get you in and out on a schedule appointment. Read more