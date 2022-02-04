Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Alamo Heights
Terri is great!
by 04/02/2022on
Very quick to respond and very experienced. Recommend 100%
VW service
by 04/07/2022on
Great experience! Nice friendly people, very informative on where and what was going on while your vw is in service! Comfortable lounge area with drinks and snacks, over all great experience, and the best part is… they give you a complimentary wash that makes your vw look new again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Get the job done
by 04/04/2022on
Go an oil change, recall check and car was under 1hr 30min.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terri is great!
by 04/02/2022on
Very quick to respond and very experienced. Recommend 100%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Battery dead
by 04/01/2022on
Although the price for a battery was astronomical to me, explanation of why made it a little easier to swallow. Thank you Rodney for explaining over the phone what to expect before bringing my car in and thank you to the manager who was prompted I'm returning my call once my vehicle was picked up to answer questions I had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ashley is Awesome
by 04/01/2022on
Ashley at VW Alamo Heights did a phenomenal job taking care of me and my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
VW are the best!
by 04/01/2022on
Fast, friendly and knowledgeable. Loved working with Victoria she was amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Efficient and great customer service!
by 03/31/2022on
The service department was efficient and helpful. The customer service was five stars! I would highly recommend Rodney Audas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Jetta!
by 03/31/2022on
Thanks to Terri! I had a great experience getting a new car for the second time! She isn’t like other salesman and pushy and forceful. She will walk you through the process and give you options on vehicles! Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome staff
by 03/31/2022on
Alamo has the BEST sales man, omg it was just counting 1-2-3 boom their it is in a blink of an eye. You better be ready to buy because it is that easy with this team in the Alamo VW dealer ship. I'm very satisfied 😌. Thank you Alamo VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying used Ford F-150 @ VW of Alamo Heights
by 03/31/2022on
Staff was polite, friendly, & not pushy. The process was smooth & relatively quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Doug and team were Amazing.
by 03/30/2022on
No pressure , just got the job done . Very quick and efficient . Super friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great!
by 03/28/2022on
Very seamless service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional
by 03/26/2022on
Informative and amicable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly Service
by 03/26/2022on
Great friendly service. Regular updates on progress of work. Honest advice of work that needs to be done now or delayed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car service
by 03/26/2022on
I feel the car different after service with a sound that doesn’t have
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honestly
by 03/25/2022on
Very courteous and honest in what my vehicle needed and not to try to up selling additional parts or services. I definitely will visit again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly dissapointed.
by 03/25/2022on
Terrible customer service from making appointments to delivering a vehicle. Never followed up, made plenty of mistakes and lied about logistics! I found out that VW make low quality products to assemble its vehicles, something we have never experienced with other dealers or vehicle brands... it took them about 3 months to fix my car!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
What’s the point of making a schedule service
by 03/24/2022on
Made a reservation a week In advanced to get oil change added tire rotation same day as service. They said it would take an hour and a half and the vehicle would be done. Two hours later I asked how much long they said 30 more mins. 3 hours later the vehicle is done. So what’s the point of making a appointment if it’s still going to take the same amount of time as a walk in. I just think the service department needs to do better and be ready to get you in and out on a schedule appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service connoisseurs!
by 03/24/2022on
Great experience starting with the phone intake staff and extending to service counter rep Carlos. Scant points deducted for music volume and odor left behind in vehicle. Otherwise top notch service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 03/23/2022on
Took my SUV for a 10k miles service everything was done as planned
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific Service
by 03/23/2022on
Performing only the essential maintenance items identified during the multi point inspection and mileage. The car looks brand new when I pick it up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights invites you to visit our Car dealership in San Antonio, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on VW Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the San Antonio area's most trusted Volkswagen dealers.
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en San Antonio, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros VW y camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Volkswagen en el área San Antonio.
1 Comments