I recently had the opportunity to experience the BMW of Dallas buying experience. As someone who has done multiple car deals I've experienced all forms when it comes to the "sales experience" and can attest to how it can be a complex experience when you choose the wrong dealer. That is not the case with BMW of Dallas. I filled out an inquiry form with certain particular details unique to my situation and what I was looking for. Hailey Lamphere reached out to me immediately via email per my request and sent me 6 options I was qualified for based on the information I provided! Immediate WOW! I started communicating with her my specifics and my current Lexus trade which I loved so much as well. She made me feel special by agreeing that my car was beautiful and that her dealership would be willing to work with me on the payoff and evaluate the car. I sent her pictures and she quickly got management approval to start this car deal with the budget I was looking for and car option I've always wanted! Hailey made herself available on my schedule and when I arrived at BMW of Dallas she was at the front door waiting for me at our scheduled time with a beautiful smile on her face! Truly a great first impression! The dealership is pristine, welcoming and truly world-class. Really lives up to the whole "The Ultimate Driving Experience" of the BMW... well this dealership is the "The ultimate car buying experience in Dallas" for leasing or finance. As we sat down I was offered coffee, water, bottle of champagne! (kidding about the champagne) but it had that kind of feel! Again, WOW! We went over my terms again what I wanted and before I knew it Hailey is showing a multi-floor parking garage sized full of gorgeous BMW's. Hailey took the time to really evaluate what kind of Lexus I was driving to first show me something comparable and better but still sporty like my Lexus.. she was so smart in doing that because when I laid my eyes on the M Sport package.. it was an feeling of jubilance. I had that feeling that I had found the car of my dreams. The test drive was nothing short of spectacular and Hailey just kept saying the right things, not "salesy" more of a Consultant Professional. After the test drive we sat down and to my splendid surprise she pulls out a deal sheet with the payment I wanted and even better... a few cherries on top to SWEETEN THE DEAL.. I mean.. by this point I'm thinking, is this a dream? I sure hope not. I told her, done. Where do I sign? Long story short I was a "sign and drive". The F&I experience was truly professional as well, all of my options well explained. As I'm walking out from F&I there is Hailey once again to greet me with a smile she walks me to a very fancy garage area.. and there she is.. my sparkly new 2021 BMW with the M sport package.. in that moment I realized ok, this is not a dream. Hailey made me feel so special and took pictures of me and the car and even HELPED me transfer my belongings over from my Lexus in the hot sun. That's what you call going above and beyond for your clients. Hailey embodies world-class professionalism, consultative business skills, customer service and that intangible "it factor" that just makes certain employees special. Not only will I be referring friends, family to her, I know I can rely on her with any questions or specials to consider a few years from now. How fortunate BMW & BMW of Dallas is to have a person like Hailey Lamphere serving her clients. She embodies the Ultimate buying experience. Experience BMW of Dallas. Some facts to consider about this dealership. 1. They have Hailey Lamphere. That in itself makes this #1. 2. BMW M certified dealership (this is a BIG DEAL) 3. BMW of Dallas is recognized as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. 4. They do their homework and compared thousands of vehicle prices to give you a great value on every vehicle, up front. The end result? You not only save time, you save money. Search for 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle formula" and other Autonation benefits on their BMW of Dallas website Read more