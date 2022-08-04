Customer Reviews of BMW of Dallas
Excellent experience
by 04/08/2022on
I highly recommend BMW of Dallas! My process from start to finish was easy. John was excellent to work with, his infectious personally was balanced by his knowledge of the vehicles. He kept me informed through the entire process and was zero pressure to purchase a vehicle.
Excellent experience
by 04/08/2022on
I highly recommend BMW of Dallas! My process from start to finish was easy. John was excellent to work with, his infectious personally was balanced by his knowledge of the vehicles. He kept me informed through the entire process and was zero pressure to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love my new BMW!!
by 03/18/2022on
It was a great experience! The car I was interested in sold before I arrived, but there was the same vehicle being used as a loaner which was then approved for me to purchase. It was cleaned and made ready for me on the spot. They worked with my purchase needs as well and I am very pleased with my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2011 535 Service Visit
by 02/21/2022on
Francisco provided a detailed work estimate detailing extensive service updates after my vehicle reached over 100,000 miles. Initially, I was concerned with the high cost of the repairs. Francisco worked with me to get the costs down to a moderate level. The services were performed in a reasonable amount of time. Francisco was always courteous and helpful to me. I would recommend him to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Super Service
by 02/03/2022on
I brought my car in for service. The Service manager and his team were very professional. They kept me updated on my vehicle, they did not try to up-sell their service. They made recommendations which were warranted. This provided me a peace of mind. This will be my location of choice moving forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Another Great Service call
by 12/22/2021on
Was time for the 45K service. Made appointment on line with Reesh, my go to service writer. Reesh got me in/out in a day. Went over all needed work. Wasn’t sure I needed it all but glad I took his advice. My X5 runs better than ever. This is the only team I will let touch my BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car purchase
by 11/26/2021on
This was our second purchase from BMW of Dallas and we live 30 miles away and pass other dealerships to get there. Staff is always very friendly, service is great and we've never had a problem with BMW of Dallas. Mike was our sales rep, was extremely knowledgeable, friendly and very easy to work with. Would easily go back to Mike on our next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service
by 09/05/2021on
This is my second BMW and Max made my experience worth with the buy. I explained to him the kind of car that I wanted and all the bells and whistles for my family. He had know problem finding the car for me. Max helped me with the first SUV and that is why I came back to BMW of Dallas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of Dallas cares
by 06/24/2021on
I purchased ‘08 325i from Carmax with warranty. Took to Carmax to fix AC and they refused. Took car for second opinion to BMW of Dallas, as they are also with AutoNation. Not only did we’re they my advocate, they were able to get other issues covered and resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service on our X7
by 05/25/2021on
Brandi is awesome. It's so nice to trust that she is taking care of everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My 2021 BMW M Sport Package Leasing Experience
by 05/24/2021on
I recently had the opportunity to experience the BMW of Dallas buying experience. As someone who has done multiple car deals I've experienced all forms when it comes to the "sales experience" and can attest to how it can be a complex experience when you choose the wrong dealer. That is not the case with BMW of Dallas. I filled out an inquiry form with certain particular details unique to my situation and what I was looking for. Hailey Lamphere reached out to me immediately via email per my request and sent me 6 options I was qualified for based on the information I provided! Immediate WOW! I started communicating with her my specifics and my current Lexus trade which I loved so much as well. She made me feel special by agreeing that my car was beautiful and that her dealership would be willing to work with me on the payoff and evaluate the car. I sent her pictures and she quickly got management approval to start this car deal with the budget I was looking for and car option I've always wanted! Hailey made herself available on my schedule and when I arrived at BMW of Dallas she was at the front door waiting for me at our scheduled time with a beautiful smile on her face! Truly a great first impression! The dealership is pristine, welcoming and truly world-class. Really lives up to the whole "The Ultimate Driving Experience" of the BMW... well this dealership is the "The ultimate car buying experience in Dallas" for leasing or finance. As we sat down I was offered coffee, water, bottle of champagne! (kidding about the champagne) but it had that kind of feel! Again, WOW! We went over my terms again what I wanted and before I knew it Hailey is showing a multi-floor parking garage sized full of gorgeous BMW's. Hailey took the time to really evaluate what kind of Lexus I was driving to first show me something comparable and better but still sporty like my Lexus.. she was so smart in doing that because when I laid my eyes on the M Sport package.. it was an feeling of jubilance. I had that feeling that I had found the car of my dreams. The test drive was nothing short of spectacular and Hailey just kept saying the right things, not "salesy" more of a Consultant Professional. After the test drive we sat down and to my splendid surprise she pulls out a deal sheet with the payment I wanted and even better... a few cherries on top to SWEETEN THE DEAL.. I mean.. by this point I'm thinking, is this a dream? I sure hope not. I told her, done. Where do I sign? Long story short I was a "sign and drive". The F&I experience was truly professional as well, all of my options well explained. As I'm walking out from F&I there is Hailey once again to greet me with a smile she walks me to a very fancy garage area.. and there she is.. my sparkly new 2021 BMW with the M sport package.. in that moment I realized ok, this is not a dream. Hailey made me feel so special and took pictures of me and the car and even HELPED me transfer my belongings over from my Lexus in the hot sun. That's what you call going above and beyond for your clients. Hailey embodies world-class professionalism, consultative business skills, customer service and that intangible "it factor" that just makes certain employees special. Not only will I be referring friends, family to her, I know I can rely on her with any questions or specials to consider a few years from now. How fortunate BMW & BMW of Dallas is to have a person like Hailey Lamphere serving her clients. She embodies the Ultimate buying experience. Experience BMW of Dallas. Some facts to consider about this dealership. 1. They have Hailey Lamphere. That in itself makes this #1. 2. BMW M certified dealership (this is a BIG DEAL) 3. BMW of Dallas is recognized as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. 4. They do their homework and compared thousands of vehicle prices to give you a great value on every vehicle, up front. The end result? You not only save time, you save money. Search for 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle formula" and other Autonation benefits on their BMW of Dallas website
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
UPDATE: Definitely exceeded my expectations
by 05/20/2021on
The sales person Hailey was great. I would work with her again in a second. I love the car! There was a misunderstanding on my trade in, but management handled it very professionally. I was really surprised that they admitted the mistake and made it right. I have to say they exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bait and switch
by 05/20/2021on
The sales person Hailey was great. After a little negotiating on the trade in, the manager got involved and matched the other offer I had for my trade in if I agreed to buy it right then. It was in writing and I agreed. Then when the final paperwork came it the total price went up $400. Now this was 90 mins after I agreed to the price and I just needed to sign and pay. So I ate it because I just wanted to get out of there. This is my 5th BMW and I will never buy another and just dissuaded two other people today from BMW Dallas. I hope the $400 bait and switch was worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 05/17/2021on
We loved working with Carol when purchasing our X5. She made the transaction quick and easy. This purchase was the best car buying experience we’ve had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 05/17/2021on
Service was awesome— I’m very thankful to Reesh for taking good care of me and my car. You can tell that he cares for the well-being and safety of the car owner as well as give honest feedback and recommendations on how to keep your BMW running at its top performance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Service - Every time!
by 05/11/2021on
Service Advisor Joe Burk is always ready to help...very customer focused and very responsive when communicating with the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/10/2021on
They got me the exact car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Servicing my X7
by 05/03/2021on
Victor did a great job handling my service and maintenance work. Car was ready quickly and he kept me informed along the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 05/01/2021on
The Service Agent was professional and customer service focused.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW X3 Purchase
by 04/30/2021on
Sales person Chris was so nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Representative
by 04/29/2021on
Courteous and competent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
REPAIR QUOTE WAY OVERPRICED!!
by 04/28/2021on
Took my X5 to BMW of Dallas after I received a Drivetrain light. Was told it was a high pressure fuel sensor issue. The cost would be $1,036 to replace. I decided to get other quotes because this seemed high. I called non-BMW & BMW service centers. The range was from Non-BMW repair of $220 to $600 from another BMW dealer in the city. I was told by BMW of Dallas I was being charged 3.2 hours of labor but other service providers were charging 1.8 hours or less. This service cost was clearly out of line and not even close to other BMW dealers in the area. I know going to a dealer will cost more and I am prepared for that. But 5 times more than a non- BMW dealer and almost twice as much as other BMW dealers is ridiculous!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments