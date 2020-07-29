My car was brought in for service following a recall notice by Toyota. The notice was 100% informative and helpful. Service was performed promptly and timely notifications about the status thereof were made.
I called ahead to have my recall done, standard maintenance, and have my alignment checked. I knew going in that it would be several hours, mostly because of the airbag recall. Long story short: Wes Peterson just bailed on me every step of the way. I spent 6 hours there and they never even got to the airbag. I asked Wes to take the alignment off, as I sat there and watch my car go unmoved from the lot for 3 hours and thought that maybe that would speed up the process. It did, but now I think that my asking about it is the only reason Wes was reminded that my car was even there. I then waited 3 more hours and thought I would try to get a time estimate. Wes was no where to be found...by anyone! My car was "finished" and had been sitting in a space in the lot for I don't know how long. Someone else helped me (I want to kick myself for not getting his name, but he wears two knee braces and works in the same little office Wes did), only to find out that the recall was not done, the alignment (that I asked Wes to take off BEFORE my car was taken anywhere) had been done, and the maintenance had been done. Every step of my experience sucked, and I lay that at the feet of Wes. Maybe he was having a bad day. (?)
That was my last service on a pre-paid contract after purchase of the car and I can't see myself going back. To be clear, none of my other experiences have been like this here! However, this one experience of feeling ignored, hot (100 degree day), and under valued was enough for me.
Had an appointment at 8:00am. Showed up at 7:50 and my car sat un the drop off bay until 8:20. Then it was moved to a line where it was 3rd in line. Saw a supervisor walking around and made him aware of the situation. He said there were no appointments and was rather rude. I tole him that I'll take my van and go to a local shop who would appreciate my business, which I did.
I had what I thought was going to be a bad experience turned into a great experience. The sales people here will help take care of your concerns and issues.
Don't do what I did and get all bent out of shape and angry before talking with them about any concerns. I had to do a lot of apologizing because they really came through for me and went the extra mile to take care of my problem. Many thanks!
The staff at AutoNation were really great. They worked to get me the vehicle I wanted at a decent price. And the sales rep, Heather, got everything taken care of in a very professional and timely manner.
The service was done satisfactorily. We reached a few minutes before our appointment and there was only one person ahead of us in the line. We were met by one of the representatives who told us that it should take them about 45 minutes. However, we had to wait for double that tume. The check out was smooth.
I will have to warn to stay away from this dealership, they cannot be trusted to honor price agreements and will up prices at the last minute. Don't be afraid to walk off last minute on them and make false verbal agreements, they'd do the same to you.
Sales rep provided me a quote on a Tacoma which I agreed to and so I drove 40 minutes back to their dealership to make a purchase. I go in, confirmed the price verbally, test drive the vehicle then they sit me down to pull a credit check which I was comfortable with as I have near 800 credit. I sign the paper, they run my credit.
THEN they tell me there's a problem, that there's a mistake on the price. They need to charge me another $1500 + $800 for their security package. Normally I would just walk away at this point, but they made this a personal attack on my well-being when they made a hard pull on my credit before telling me they're changing the price on me. Not to mention the time it takes to get answers at a dealership.
I am not going to blame the sales representative since they can only do prices someone else approved. I am blaming AutoNation, a public company that can't take responsibility for its employees actions despite making a net profit of $400+ million a year.
I will also point out that I didn't like the tone of the manager, David, who said I signed the credit check approval papers when I pointed out they already did a credit pull on me. Well of course I signed it, I trusted in the previously agreed price and signed the bloody approval papers to buy the car at that price. Said they won't honor it unless it's on their paper with all prices written down. He then disappears and let's the sales rep do going back and forth again and I get to spend my time sitting there waiting. I budged a bit to add another $500 on the previous price but they were not going to do it.
Petty me is now here having to write bad reviews and will be warning people about them online for the next 2 years because that's how long a hard credit pull stays on my credit report.
You've been warned. Don't be a fool, don't try Autonation.
They will be seeing me again though. I have a lifetime warranty on my Camry'a battery with them. But now I need another place for oil changes.
I had a lot of work performed on my car. I went in for one thing but the sales person convinced me to do many others, which I was uncomfortable doing but I felt coerced and backed into a corner like there was no other option. I don't like feeling that way especially when Toyota was not going to help me out in costs. I still don't understand how spark plugs could cost $250. I looked them up and it's $13.20 each. That is quite a difference! The sales person said my rental would be deducted from my invoice. He went on vacation and didn't tell me he was going on vacation. I had to explain to a manager that was the agreement. It took a while but the manager finally agreed--thank you. The quote was not completely itemized. Labor cost more than parts. How do I know if everything was done? I don't. I know my main problem was fixed but unsure of everything else.
Went in yesterday morning for a service check and oil change. Had the pleasure of having Wes Peterson assist. Prompt and concise. This is my first new vehicle and look forward to continue using the service center.
I have bought Toyotas from this dealership for over 20 years and had all of my maintenance done there. They are efficient, explain everything, and I have never had a bad experience there. Highly recommended.
I went in for an oil change at my lunch break. At first I was a little disappointed that it would take longer than usual to get my car serviced, but Tony was so nice that I went ahead and waited. I was glad he explained what my car needed but was understanding that with the holidays I was unable to pay for everything to get fixed. I will most likely return to get these things serviced once I recover from the holiday spending.
