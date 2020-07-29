sales Rating

I will have to warn to stay away from this dealership, they cannot be trusted to honor price agreements and will up prices at the last minute. Don't be afraid to walk off last minute on them and make false verbal agreements, they'd do the same to you. Sales rep provided me a quote on a Tacoma which I agreed to and so I drove 40 minutes back to their dealership to make a purchase. I go in, confirmed the price verbally, test drive the vehicle then they sit me down to pull a credit check which I was comfortable with as I have near 800 credit. I sign the paper, they run my credit. THEN they tell me there's a problem, that there's a mistake on the price. They need to charge me another $1500 + $800 for their security package. Normally I would just walk away at this point, but they made this a personal attack on my well-being when they made a hard pull on my credit before telling me they're changing the price on me. Not to mention the time it takes to get answers at a dealership. I am not going to blame the sales representative since they can only do prices someone else approved. I am blaming AutoNation, a public company that can't take responsibility for its employees actions despite making a net profit of $400+ million a year. I will also point out that I didn't like the tone of the manager, David, who said I signed the credit check approval papers when I pointed out they already did a credit pull on me. Well of course I signed it, I trusted in the previously agreed price and signed the bloody approval papers to buy the car at that price. Said they won't honor it unless it's on their paper with all prices written down. He then disappears and let's the sales rep do going back and forth again and I get to spend my time sitting there waiting. I budged a bit to add another $500 on the previous price but they were not going to do it. Petty me is now here having to write bad reviews and will be warning people about them online for the next 2 years because that's how long a hard credit pull stays on my credit report. You've been warned. Don't be a fool, don't try Autonation. They will be seeing me again though. I have a lifetime warranty on my Camry'a battery with them. But now I need another place for oil changes. Read more