Gerald Kia of North Aurora

201 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of North Aurora

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(832)
Recommend: Yes (339) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people.

by Rhonda on 03/25/2022

Everyone was very accommodating and went above and beyond to make me happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

832 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, friendly staff and clean facility!

by Kaye on 04/07/2022

Friendly, honest service! They even told me when it' was not time yet for a tire rotation, and another time that my front brakes were still good, only the back needed replacing. I've been coming there for years and wouldn't trust my car to anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Telluride serivce

by Rodney on 04/02/2022

Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AG

by Amanda on 03/31/2022

Staff was great and friendly. My repair was completed in a timely manor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and Professional

by Garrick on 03/30/2022

Everyone was really friendly and went over the major recall paperwork so I felt like things were done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by Joseph on 03/30/2022

Great customer service. Friendly staff. Makes you feel like a part of the family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prompt & efficient service

by Stephen on 03/29/2022

Clear about what was being done and why.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Iralys on 03/28/2022

Fast, safe and clean service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly, Prompt Service

by Cynthia on 03/28/2022

Friendly prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Service

by Jean on 03/23/2022

Friendly and helpful service staff. Just wish it wouldn't have taken so long. An hour and a half for an oil change just seems like a little excessive. I was very happy though to find out when my car was finished that my oil change was free. Apparently your 5th oil change with them is free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Usual quick, courteous service

by Joyce on 03/22/2022

Easy to make an appointment. Courteous staff. Area is clean. Work was done quickly and thoroughly, at reasonable cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seltos

by Jarred on 03/22/2022

Weren't to pushy, very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gerald Kia Service

by Alan on 03/21/2022

I definitely made the right choice with purchasing my vehicle from your dealership. I have no regrets. The service that you perform on the vehicle is outstanding and I really appreciate the car detailing service that you offer. It's always nice to drive out with the car in a brand new condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

It's All in the Details

by Cody on 03/20/2022

The process was quick and easy, as always. Also, I was very impressed that pictures were taken of the engine air filter and cabin filter to support the claim that they needed replacement. Details like this really help build trust between the customer and the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A++

by Jay on 03/20/2022

Quick easy. Staff was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer service

by Jasmine on 03/17/2022

It was such a difference from any other dealer I’ve been to. They actually help and guide you to what’s best for you. Definitely contact Ramiro he’s amazing and was a lot of help while getting my car. And Alex who helped me a lot as well to get what’s best for me. I really wish it was the first dealer I went to, every dealer I went to they were so rude. Thank you so much for helping me get the car that I wanted Ramiro and Alex!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Eh

by Mindi on 03/17/2022

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

One of the best service groups in the area

by Nate on 03/16/2022

The service team is HONEST! They show pics of all the items they recommend fixing. They aren’t pushy about anything. Free car wash every time. Also they gave me a complimentary oil change because it was my 5th one there and they didn’t have to because I completely forgot to ask about it. Very honest crew at the service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with Gerald Auto Group

by James on 03/16/2022

Our salesman made us feel very welcomed and wanted to help find us a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly Service

by Pamela on 03/14/2022

Friendly service personnel, all appeared to enjoy working for Gerald Kia - Aurora and completed the task in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Place For Service

by Kevin on 03/10/2022

Quick service with friendly service writers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Read more reviews
1 car in stock
0 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Kia Optima
Kia Optima
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
