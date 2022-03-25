5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It was such a difference from any other dealer I’ve been to. They actually help and guide you to what’s best for you. Definitely contact Ramiro he’s amazing and was a lot of help while getting my car. And Alex who helped me a lot as well to get what’s best for me. I really wish it was the first dealer I went to, every dealer I went to they were so rude. Thank you so much for helping me get the car that I wanted Ramiro and Alex!! Read more