Gerald Kia of North Aurora
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of North Aurora
Good people.
by 03/25/2022on
Everyone was very accommodating and went above and beyond to make me happy.
Great service, friendly staff and clean facility!
by 04/07/2022on
Friendly, honest service! They even told me when it' was not time yet for a tire rotation, and another time that my front brakes were still good, only the back needed replacing. I've been coming there for years and wouldn't trust my car to anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Telluride serivce
by 04/02/2022on
Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
AG
by 03/31/2022on
Staff was great and friendly. My repair was completed in a timely manor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Friendly and Professional
by 03/30/2022on
Everyone was really friendly and went over the major recall paperwork so I felt like things were done well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 03/30/2022on
Great customer service. Friendly staff. Makes you feel like a part of the family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Prompt & efficient service
by 03/29/2022on
Clear about what was being done and why.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 03/28/2022on
Fast, safe and clean service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly, Prompt Service
by 03/28/2022on
Friendly prompt service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good people.
by 03/25/2022on
Everyone was very accommodating and went above and beyond to make me happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quality Service
by 03/23/2022on
Friendly and helpful service staff. Just wish it wouldn't have taken so long. An hour and a half for an oil change just seems like a little excessive. I was very happy though to find out when my car was finished that my oil change was free. Apparently your 5th oil change with them is free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Usual quick, courteous service
by 03/22/2022on
Easy to make an appointment. Courteous staff. Area is clean. Work was done quickly and thoroughly, at reasonable cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Seltos
by 03/22/2022on
Weren't to pushy, very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Gerald Kia Service
by 03/21/2022on
I definitely made the right choice with purchasing my vehicle from your dealership. I have no regrets. The service that you perform on the vehicle is outstanding and I really appreciate the car detailing service that you offer. It's always nice to drive out with the car in a brand new condition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
It's All in the Details
by 03/20/2022on
The process was quick and easy, as always. Also, I was very impressed that pictures were taken of the engine air filter and cabin filter to support the claim that they needed replacement. Details like this really help build trust between the customer and the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A++
by 03/20/2022on
Quick easy. Staff was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 03/17/2022on
It was such a difference from any other dealer I’ve been to. They actually help and guide you to what’s best for you. Definitely contact Ramiro he’s amazing and was a lot of help while getting my car. And Alex who helped me a lot as well to get what’s best for me. I really wish it was the first dealer I went to, every dealer I went to they were so rude. Thank you so much for helping me get the car that I wanted Ramiro and Alex!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Eh
by 03/17/2022on
Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
One of the best service groups in the area
by 03/16/2022on
The service team is HONEST! They show pics of all the items they recommend fixing. They aren’t pushy about anything. Free car wash every time. Also they gave me a complimentary oil change because it was my 5th one there and they didn’t have to because I completely forgot to ask about it. Very honest crew at the service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy with Gerald Auto Group
by 03/16/2022on
Our salesman made us feel very welcomed and wanted to help find us a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly Service
by 03/14/2022on
Friendly service personnel, all appeared to enjoy working for Gerald Kia - Aurora and completed the task in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Place For Service
by 03/10/2022on
Quick service with friendly service writers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 certified pre-owned
1 Comments